Batshuayi: "2018 en nog altijd racistische apengeluiden in de tribune. Serieus?"

  • Een gelijkspel volstond om verder te bekeren. AP

do 22/02/2018 - 23:11 Michy Batshuayi kroop met Borussia Dortmund door het oog van de naald op het veld van Atalanta. Toch was de volgende ronde niet datgene waar hij na de match over twitterde. Naar eigen zeggen weerklonken er tijdens de match apengeluiden in zijn richting.

UEFA Europa League

De Dortmund-spits sneert in zijn tweet meteen terug.

"2018 en nog altijd apengeluiden vanuit de tribune... serieus? Veel plezier met het kijken naar de rest van de Europa League op tv, terwijl wij door zijn naar de volgende ronde."