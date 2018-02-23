Batshuayi: "2018 en nog altijd racistische apengeluiden in de tribune. Serieus?"

De Dortmund-spits sneert in zijn tweet meteen terug.
"2018 en nog altijd apengeluiden vanuit de tribune... serieus? Veel plezier met het kijken naar de rest van de Europa League op tv, terwijl wij door zijn naar de volgende ronde."
2018 and still racists monkey noises in the stands ... really ?! 🤦🏾♂️ hope you have fun watching the rest of @EuropaLeague on TV while we are through 🙊🙈🙉 #SayNoToRacism #GoWatchBlackPanther ✌🏾— Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) February 22, 2018
Yep lol https://t.co/1fEFQCNGUn— Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) February 22, 2018