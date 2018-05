In 1981 was Liverpool-Real al eens de finale (en Liverpool won die)

8 - @LFC have reached their eighth European Cup/Champions League final, at least three more than any other English side. Representing. pic.twitter.com/FdKpE3kHs8

7 - Real Madrid’s last seven European Cup/Champions League finals:



4-1 vs Juventus in 2017 🏆

1-1 vs Atletico in 2016 🏆

4-1 vs Atletico in 2014 🏆

2-1 vs B. Leverkursen in 2002 🏆

3-0 vs Valencia in 2000 🏆

1-0 vs Juventus in 1998🏆

0-1 vs LIVERPOOL in 1981 ⛔



Kiev pic.twitter.com/jyVxneLBpX