VIDEO: Mignolet zingt "Allez, allez, allez", Klopp jut fans nog wat op

  • Hulde ook voor Liverpool-fan Sean Cox, die voor zijn leven vecht.

do 03/05/2018 - 07:29 Dolle taferelen woensdagavond bij al wie Liverpool na aan het hart ligt. De Engelse traditieclub plaatste zich ten koste van Roma voor de finale van de Champions League. Simon Mignolet gaf mee de toon aan tijdens het feestje in Rome, net als coach Jürgen Klopp.

Tweets van Mignolet:

Simon Mignolet zat ook in Rome op de bank, maar dat belette de Belgische doelman niet naderhand het feestje mee in te zetten.

Met enkele tweets bedankte hij de supporters van Liverpool en kijkt hij al reikhalzend uit naar de finale tegen Real Madrid in Kiev.

Tweets van de UEFA Champions League:

De tekst van Allez! Allez! Allez!

Ze zongen het al toen ze in Rome aankwamen:

Ambiance in Rome én Anfield Road:

Foto's:

Salah keert nog eens terug vanuit de kleedkamer: