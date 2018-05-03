VIDEO: Mignolet zingt "Allez, allez, allez", Klopp jut fans nog wat op

Tweets van Mignolet:
Simon Mignolet zat ook in Rome op de bank, maar dat belette de Belgische doelman niet naderhand het feestje mee in te zetten.
Met enkele tweets bedankte hij de supporters van Liverpool en kijkt hij al reikhalzend uit naar de finale tegen Real Madrid in Kiev.
For the magnificent You'll Never Walk Alone 🎶 For the atmospheric nights 🔥 For the beautiful ‘Allez Allez Allez’ 🎶 For the welcoming of the team bus 💪🏼 For every single cheer of every single soul during all these massive games 👌🏻 Thank you all, @LFC fans #UCL #YNWA #LFC pic.twitter.com/CQjX6kHEpx— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) 2 mei 2018
We’re never gonna stop! 🎶 Kiev, here come the mighty Reds! 🔴 #YNWA #LFC #UCL #oneteam #inittowinit pic.twitter.com/WaCRUIjjTa— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) 2 mei 2018
Tweets van de UEFA Champions League:
Klopp ❤️#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/jHQcayEuPC— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) 2 mei 2018
Allez 🎶— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) 2 mei 2018
Liverpool 👏👏👏
Are you supporting them in the #UCLfinal? pic.twitter.com/CpXYAeLkS5
De tekst van Allez! Allez! Allez!
Ze zongen het al toen ze in Rome aankwamen:
Ambiance in Rome én Anfield Road:
Foto's:
Salah keert nog eens terug vanuit de kleedkamer:
Mo Salah comes back out as fans cheer his famous chant @LivEchoLFC @LivEchonews #LFC #ROMLIV pic.twitter.com/gR5k7kll4N— Michael Pearson (@MPJourno) 2 mei 2018