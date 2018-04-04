Omhaal trending op Twitter: "Serieus Cristiano. Doe normaal"

  • Ronaldo vierde zijn omhaal met een bescheiden gebaar.

di 03/04/2018 - 23:19 Niet de spectaculaire 0-3-zege van Real Madrid op het veld van Juventus was hét gespreksonderwerp onder voetbalfans op Twitter dinsdagavond. Cristiano Ronaldo eiste de absolute aandacht op met zijn fantastische omhaal voor 0-2. Een greep uit de reacties.