Omhaal trending op Twitter: "Serieus Cristiano. Doe normaal"

Seen a lot of great goals in my time but that is absolutely breathtaking from Ronaldo.— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 3, 2018
OMG. Please, if you do one thing tonight make sure you see Ronaldo’s second goal. His first was awesome. I’ve no words to describe his second.— michael owen (@themichaelowen) April 3, 2018
Serieus Cristiano jong. Doe normaal. 😲 #JuveReal— Tom Boudeweel (@tomboudeweel) April 3, 2018
Illegale #CR7— Danijel Milićević (@Milicevic_D) April 3, 2018
When you are making Zidane rub his head in disbelief 🙈😂 #UCL pic.twitter.com/cyzLyN8bOp— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) April 3, 2018
There is only a few of us who can do that— Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) April 3, 2018
CR7 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄⚽️— leye mbaye (@MbayeLeye) April 3, 2018
RONALDOOOOOOO 🤷🏻♂️— El Turos 55 ✌️ (@TuurDierckx) April 3, 2018
@Cristiano 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽— Pierre van Hooijdonk (@pierrevh17) April 3, 2018
It’s worth a tweet..... #Ronaldo 💥— Ryan Babel (@Ryanbabel) April 3, 2018
Le but de Ronaldo est magnifique... la réaction du public l’est encore plus... #respect— Delferière Sebastien (@Seba_Delferiere) April 3, 2018
Iedereen na die goal: pic.twitter.com/C11R0HeCtN— Eleven Sports BE (@ElevenBE_nl) 3 april 2018