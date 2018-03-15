VIDEO: zo rolt Messi Chelsea in zijn eentje op: "Godvergeten goed"

Barcelona - Chelsea 3-0 (heen: 1-1)
3' Messi 1-0,
20' Dembélé 2-0,
63' Messi 3-0
Tweets over Messi:
Chelsea shouldn't have worn white kits today. Messi probably confused them for Real Madrid and you know the result.. pic.twitter.com/6V3zyrJDlJ— Leo Messi (@messi10stats) 15 maart 2018
I absolutely love this celebration. King 👑❤️ pic.twitter.com/hXPMsAh9CB— Leo Messi (@messi10stats) 15 maart 2018
Before you try to compare Messi with any other player, please remember, he assisted Dembele for his goal, who isn’t even in this picture.. pic.twitter.com/HjL0IbYHXg— Leo Messi (@messi10stats) 14 maart 2018
Ik kan wel weer huilen van plezier en voetbalgeluk, zo godvergeten goed. #Messi.— Willem Vissers (@vkwillemvissers) 14 maart 2018
Lionel #Messi is de tweede speler ooit met 100 treffers in de Champions League. Cristiano #Ronaldo zit aan 116.— Jarno Bertho (@JarnoBertho) 14 maart 2018
Lekker: geen van die 226 goals was tegen een Belgische club.
We should consider ourselves very fortunate to live in an era where we can watch the greatest player ever! #Messi #BARCHE— Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) 14 maart 2018
Gaan we gewoon massaal stoppen met voetballen? Leo.. #barche— Aster Nzeyimana (@asternzey) 14 maart 2018
I’m here at the Camp Nou witnessing greatness before my eyes #messi @ChampionsLeague— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) 14 maart 2018
Besiktas - Bayern München 1-3 (heen: 0-5)
18' Thiago 0-1,
46' Gönül 0-2 (own),
59' Vagner Love 1-2,
84' Wagner 1-3
Om af te sluiten nog enkele tweets over Messi:
Messi Messi wat een gigant https://t.co/lqkFmNd6bY— Aad de Mos (@aad300) 14 maart 2018
#messi 601 career goals 😂😂😂😂🙈🙈🙈— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) 14 maart 2018
Total Champions League goals:— GeniusFootball (@GeniusFootball) 15 maart 2018
Lionel Messi: 100
Manchester City: 100 pic.twitter.com/DZqc9Y4zEd
Messi is en blijft de koning. Man man. Sorry Eden.. #barche— Aster Nzeyimana (@asternzey) 14 maart 2018
100 – Lionel Messi has now scored 100 Champions League goals in just 123 appearances, 14 games fewer than it took Cristiano Ronaldo (137) to reach this milestone. Extraordinary. pic.twitter.com/CfbtoVKb7y— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) 14 maart 2018
100 – Lionel Messi took 14 fewer apps, 1758 fewer minutes and 266 fewer shots to score his 100th Champions League goal than Cristiano Ronaldo. Greatest? pic.twitter.com/20Fyle8yOn— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) 14 maart 2018
Je hebt tactiek en je hebt Messi.— Süleyman Öztürk (@SuleyOzturk) 14 maart 2018