VIDEO: zo rolt Messi Chelsea in zijn eentje op: "Godvergeten goed"

  • Messi was Courtois de baas.

do 15/03/2018 - 06:17 Met twee treffers en een assist voor de derde goal heeft Lionel Messi alweer een hoofdrol vertolkt voor Barcelona. Chelsea en Thibaut Courtois waren het kind van de rekening. Na een 1-1 in de heenmatch en 3-0 in de terugmatch stoot Barça door naar de kwartfinales.

Barcelona - Chelsea 3-0 (heen: 1-1)

3' Messi 1-0,
20' Dembélé 2-0,
63' Messi 3-0

Besiktas - Bayern München 1-3 (heen: 0-5)

18' Thiago 0-1,
46' Gönül 0-2 (own),
59' Vagner Love 1-2,
84' Wagner 1-3

Gene slechte die nr 10😳😳😳😳

