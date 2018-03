De Bruyne: "Guardiola en ik denken op dezelfde manier over voetbal"

.@DeBruyneKev is our 2018 @ICRC ambassador 💫 🙌



Before Wednesday's @ManCity 🆚 @FCBasel1893 #UCL match, Kevin will present @ICRC with a cheque from UEFA for €100,000 to support a centre for landmine victims in Afghanistan 🇦🇫#TeamOfTheYear #EqualGame #Respect pic.twitter.com/Cic0pyBFrF