Wie is beste speler op Europese velden van 2016-2017? Messi, Ronaldo of Buffon

🏆⚽️ Player of the Year Award shortlist ⚽️🏆 Bravo @gianluigibuffon , Leo Messi & @Cristiano Ronaldo! Winner announced on 24 August. #UEFAPOTY pic.twitter.com/nKYGyfhvyc

Lionel Messi across all competitions in 2016/17:



52 games 🏃

54 goals ⚽️



More than any other player in Europe's top 5 leagues. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3h7r9dkHca