Hartverwarmend: Monaco-fans betuigen hun steun aan Dortmund na explosie

De beslissing om de wedstrijd te verzetten naar morgenavond was wellicht de juiste. Dat vonden ook de fans van AS Monaco. Zij steunden de Duitsers door "Dortmund" te zingen doorheen het hele stadion. En dat apprecieerden ze bij de Duitse club.
Bekijk hier hoe de fans van Monaco zingen:
Le parcage manifeste son soutien à Dortmund et son public ! #BVBASM pic.twitter.com/s3pqwvwzTt— AS MONACO 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) 11 april 2017
Monaco fans chanting "Dortmund" in solidarity after an explosion hit the BVB team bus! pic.twitter.com/yqyr3itCck— yakatak (@YakatakFootball) 11 april 2017
Tweet van Dortmund:
Thanks for your patience and understanding and the "Dortmund! Dortmund" chants, dear supporters of @AS_Monaco_EN! pic.twitter.com/Gcz9XGQY0J— Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) 11 april 2017