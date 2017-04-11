Hartverwarmend: Monaco-fans betuigen hun steun aan Dortmund na explosie

  • De fans van Monaco zongen allemaal: "Dortmund!"

di 11/04/2017 - 20:35 De heenwedstrijd van de kwartfinale van de Champions League tussen Borussia Dortmund en AS Monaco is uitgesteld naar morgen om 18.45u na een explosie bij de spelersbus van de Duitse club. De supporters van Monaco begrijpen de beslissing en betuigden hun steun door luidkeels "Dortmund" te zingen.

De beslissing om de wedstrijd te verzetten naar morgenavond was wellicht de juiste. Dat vonden ook de fans van AS Monaco. Zij steunden de Duitsers door "Dortmund" te zingen doorheen het hele stadion. En dat apprecieerden ze bij de Duitse club.

Bekijk hier hoe de fans van Monaco zingen:

Tweet van Dortmund: