Carrasco: "Ik zal mijn jaren bij Atletico nooit vergeten"

Yannick Carrasco zwaait Atletico Madrid uit.

di 27/02/2018 - 11:13 Yannick Carrasco (24) heeft een blad omgeslagen in zijn carrière. Op Instagram neemt de Rode Duivel afscheid van Atletico Madrid.

Na 2,5 jaar bij de Spaanse topclub Atletico Madrid zet Yannick Carrasco zijn voetbalcarrière voort in China. "Vandaag eindigt mijn avontuur bij Atletico Madrid", schrijft de Belgische flankspeler op Instagram.

"Ik zal de voorbije jaren nooit vergeten. Het waren jaren met nieuwe ontmoetingen, ongelooflijke supporters en onvergetelijke herinneringen. Ik ben hier de atleet en de man geworden die ik nu ben. Daarom wil ik iedereen bedanken die me gesteund heeft."

"Nu begin ik een nieuwe avontuur met nieuwe uitdagingen. Daar kijk ik erg naar uit. En naar nieuwe overwinningen!"

