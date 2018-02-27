Carrasco: "Ik zal mijn jaren bij Atletico nooit vergeten"

Na 2,5 jaar bij de Spaanse topclub Atletico Madrid zet Yannick Carrasco zijn voetbalcarrière voort in China. "Vandaag eindigt mijn avontuur bij Atletico Madrid", schrijft de Belgische flankspeler op Instagram.
"Ik zal de voorbije jaren nooit vergeten. Het waren jaren met nieuwe ontmoetingen, ongelooflijke supporters en onvergetelijke herinneringen. Ik ben hier de atleet en de man geworden die ik nu ben. Daarom wil ik iedereen bedanken die me gesteund heeft."
"Nu begin ik een nieuwe avontuur met nieuwe uitdagingen. Daar kijk ik erg naar uit. En naar nieuwe overwinningen!"
Today, my adventure with Atlético de Madrid ends. I will never forget what these years have brought me: new encounters, courage, laughters, incredible supporters... unforgettable memories that built the athlete and the man I am. Today, I would like to thank all the people who have supported me since the beginning. To family, friends, fans: thanks for everything. Today, I need to change, grow and participate to an another incredible adventure with new challenges to take up. Today, I am incredibly grateful and looking forward. Tomorrow you will find the same Yannick at club Dalian Yifang for new challenges, new victories! #THANKYOU #SOMUCH #NewBegining
Witsel verwelkomt Carrasco:
See you there, bro ! 😁— Yannick Carrasco (@CarrascoY21) 27 februari 2018
