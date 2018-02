Carrasco volgt Witsel naar China: deal met Dalian Yifang is rond

. @CarrascoY21 and @nicogaitan will join Dalian Yifang on a permanent deal. Best of luck in China! ➡ https://t.co/M9mmraDNKM ➡ https://t.co/PVytuVRpcp pic.twitter.com/cWOCoGzY8s

Yannick Carrasco's record for Atletico Madrid in the League and European Competitions:



108 games

2078 (82%) passes completed

235 (44%) take-ons completed

97 chances created

20 goals

11 assists



Plus he kissed his girlfriend after scoring in the Champions League final. 😆 https://t.co/kzKosSrWYX