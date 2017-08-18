Barcelona opent competitie zondag met zwarte rouwband

De spelers van FC Barcelona zullen zondagavond tegen Real Betis allemaal een zwarte rouwband dragen.
"We zijn geschokt door de aanval op onze stad. Al onze gedachten zijn bij de slachtoffers, hun families en de inwoners van Barcelona", liet de voetbalclub weten.
Bij de aanslag in Barcelona zijn donderdag 13 doden en meer dan 100 gewonden gevallen. Het aantal dodelijke slachtoffers dreigt nog op te lopen, omdat er bij de gewonden nog heel mensen wat zijn die er erg aan toe zijn.
Tweets:
My prayers go out to victims and their families. Time to be one 🖤 #Barcelona— Arda Turan (@ArdaTuran) 17 augustus 2017
Fuerza Barcelona! 🙏❤️ #PrayForBarcelona— André Gomes (@aftgomes) 17 augustus 2017
17 augustus 2017
Conmocionado por lo ocurrido en las #Ramblas. Toda mi fuerza para víctimas y familias— Ivan Rakitic (@ivanrakitic) 17 augustus 2017
Shocked by the tragedy at the #Ramblas of #Barcelona 🙏
Todos consternados por lo que ha pasado y las noticias que siguen saliendo desde nuestra ciudad. Todo mi cariño. pic.twitter.com/CIhEKncx4A— Andrés Iniesta (@andresiniesta8) 17 augustus 2017
Deeply saddened by the attack on our city. All our thoughts are with the victims, their families and with the people of Barcelona.— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) 17 augustus 2017
Very shocked for what happened in Barcelona. All my support to the city and families! pic.twitter.com/YDtyAiw7Qc— Luis Suarez (@LuisSuarez9) 17 augustus 2017