Barcelona opent competitie zondag met zwarte rouwband

  • Barcelona is in rouw na de aanslag in de stad.

Barcelona is in rouw na de aanslag in de stad.

do 17/08/2017 - 23:43 Komend weekend worden de wedstrijden van de Spaanse Primera Division en de drie divisies daaronder (Segunda A, Segunda B en Tercera Division) voorafgegaan door 1 minuut stilte. Zo willen de Spaanse voetbalbond en La Liga de slachtoffers van de aanslag in Barcelona herdenken.

De spelers van FC Barcelona zullen zondagavond tegen Real Betis allemaal een zwarte rouwband dragen.

"We zijn geschokt door de aanval op onze stad. Al onze gedachten zijn bij de slachtoffers, hun families en de inwoners van Barcelona", liet de voetbalclub weten.

Bij de aanslag in Barcelona zijn donderdag 13 doden en meer dan 100 gewonden gevallen. Het aantal dodelijke slachtoffers dreigt nog op te lopen, omdat er bij de gewonden nog heel mensen wat zijn die er erg aan toe zijn.

Tweets: