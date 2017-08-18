Barcelona opent competitie zondag met zwarte rouwband

My prayers go out to victims and their families. Time to be one 🖤 #Barcelona — Arda Turan (@ArdaTuran) 17 augustus 2017

Conmocionado por lo ocurrido en las #Ramblas. Toda mi fuerza para víctimas y familias

Shocked by the tragedy at the #Ramblas of #Barcelona 🙏 — Ivan Rakitic (@ivanrakitic) 17 augustus 2017

Todos consternados por lo que ha pasado y las noticias que siguen saliendo desde nuestra ciudad. Todo mi cariño. pic.twitter.com/CIhEKncx4A — Andrés Iniesta (@andresiniesta8) 17 augustus 2017

Deeply saddened by the attack on our city. All our thoughts are with the victims, their families and with the people of Barcelona. — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) 17 augustus 2017