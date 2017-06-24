OPVALLEND: Barcelona haalt alles uit de kast voor 30e verjaardag van Messi

za 24/06/2017 - 16:38 Lionel Messi wordt 30 jaar vandaag. De Argentijnse superster speelt al sinds zijn 13e voor Barcelona. De Catalaanse grootmacht maakt er een heuse feestdag van op sociale media en zet zijn veelvoudige Wereldvoetballer van het Jaar op verschillende manieren in de bloemetjes.

Festiviteiten op @FCBarcelona: