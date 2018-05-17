Buffon (40): "Ik verlaat Juventus, maar weet nog niet of ik stop"

"Zaterdag wordt mijn laatste wedstrijd in het shirt van Juventus." Met die mededeling zette Buffon een streep onder zijn carrière bij de Italiaanse recordkampioen.
(later meer)
Tweets over zijn afscheid:
OFFICIAL: Gianluigi Buffon confirms that Juventus' game against Verona on Saturday will be "his last match with Juventus." pic.twitter.com/F7gHZ4icZI— Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) May 17, 2018
What next for Gigi Buffon?— Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) May 17, 2018
He has revealed that he has had some interesting offers 'on and off the pitch' (via @JamesHorncastle) pic.twitter.com/5Sl3CL3Ijy
This is what the @BBCSport website looked like when Gianluigi Buffon joined Juventus in 2001https://t.co/z3JGwi3lQZ pic.twitter.com/co4ZDga7Hm— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) May 17, 2018
.@gianluigibuffon and President Andrea Agnelli take their seats for today's press conference.— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) 17 mei 2018
📹 https://t.co/K5iuE3lz4m pic.twitter.com/gJ4smGmXXI