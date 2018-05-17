Buffon (40): "Ik verlaat Juventus, maar weet nog niet of ik stop"

Buffon was sinds 2001 nummer 1 in het Juve-doel.

do 17/05/2018 - 11:41 Het einde van een tijdperk: Gianluigi Buffon (40) heeft op een persconferentie zijn afscheid van Juventus Turijn aangekondigd, waar hij 17 jaar eerste doelman was. Of hij stopt of elders aan de slag gaat, beslist hij volgende week.

"Zaterdag wordt mijn laatste wedstrijd in het shirt van Juventus." Met die mededeling zette Buffon een streep onder zijn carrière bij de Italiaanse recordkampioen.

