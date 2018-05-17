Buffon (40): "Ik verlaat Juventus, maar weet nog niet of ik stop"

OFFICIAL: Gianluigi Buffon confirms that Juventus' game against Verona on Saturday will be "his last match with Juventus." pic.twitter.com/F7gHZ4icZI — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) May 17, 2018

What next for Gigi Buffon?



He has revealed that he has had some interesting offers 'on and off the pitch' (via @JamesHorncastle) pic.twitter.com/5Sl3CL3Ijy — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) May 17, 2018

This is what the @BBCSport website looked like when Gianluigi Buffon joined Juventus in 2001https://t.co/z3JGwi3lQZ pic.twitter.com/co4ZDga7Hm — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) May 17, 2018