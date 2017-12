Nieuw contract bindt Perotti tot 2021 aan AS Roma

Diego Perotti for #ASRoma... 🐺



👋 January 2016

▶️ 78 games

⚽️ 17 goals

🥅 9/10 penalties scored

⌛️ A last-minute winner to secure 17-18 #UCL spot

🔥 A crucial penalty to break derby deadlock

✅ The winner to secure #UCL last-16 place



And now a new contract until 2021! pic.twitter.com/OHEt94Fki8