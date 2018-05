Pochettino houdt flinke duit over aan nieuw 5-jarig contract in Tottenham

📝 We are delighted to announce that Mauricio Pochettino has signed a new five-year contract with the Club, which runs until 2023.



First Team Coaching staff Jesús Pérez, Miguel D’Agostino & Toni Jimenez have also agreed new contracts. 🙌



More ▶️ https://t.co/F4xw7B65E7 pic.twitter.com/fbmpHWoqPC