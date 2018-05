Fulham grijpt naast rechtstreekse promotie naar Premier League

CONFIRMED | #CardiffCity finish second in the @SkyBetChamp with 90 points, AND ARE PROMOTED TO THE @PremierLeague ! 💙 #CityAsOne 🔵⚽️🔵⚽️ pic.twitter.com/oDO8lhGPyV

Our fantastic run comes to an end here at St Andrew’s.



Time to turn our attention to the Play-Offs... #FFC pic.twitter.com/KaeO3IreAz