VIDEO: Kompany viert titel met familie en vrienden

zo 15/04/2018 - 20:16 Manchester City is kampioen van Engeland dankzij de nederlaag van Man.United. City-kapitein Vincent Kompany zag het gebeuren vanuit zijn zetel. Hij vierde de titel in bescheiden kring, met familie en vrienden. "Je mag dit niet als vanzelfsprekend beschouwen."

"Ik wil weten of we deze titel ook met succes kunnen verdedigen"

Het werd niet het gedroomde titelfeest tegen rivaal United, maar een bescheiden feestje thuis voor de spelers van Manchester City. Toch was de vreugde bij kapitein Kompany niet minder groot. "Je mag dit niet als vanzelfsprekend beschouwen", vertelde hij aan SkySports. "Ik heb al drie titels gewonnen, maar ik heb er ook al veel niet gewonnen. Ik ben heel blij."

"Mijn ploegmaats zullen wel met hun ogen rollen als ze dit lezen, maar ik wil zien hoe we nu zullen reageren. Ik heb nog nooit een titel met succes kunnen verdedigen. Ik wil weten of dit team goed genoeg is om dat te doen."

"We willen en kunnen nu nog niet zeggen dat we de competitie domineren. Het is maar één titel. Er is nog heel veel werk aan de winkel voor het volledige potentieel van deze ploeg naar buiten kan komen. Guardiola is nooit tevreden en die mentaliteit heeft hij doorgegeven aan het team, en aan mij."

Het is wel de eerste keer dat Kompany de titel zo vroeg op het seizoen kan vieren. "We zijn het hele seizoen constant geweest. We hebben gepresteerd op een heel hoog niveau. De vorige twee keer zijn er altijd momenten geweest dat we het bijna hadden weggegeven."

