VIDEO: Kompany viert titel met familie en vrienden

"Ik wil weten of we deze titel ook met succes kunnen verdedigen"
Het werd niet het gedroomde titelfeest tegen rivaal United, maar een bescheiden feestje thuis voor de spelers van Manchester City. Toch was de vreugde bij kapitein Kompany niet minder groot. "Je mag dit niet als vanzelfsprekend beschouwen", vertelde hij aan SkySports. "Ik heb al drie titels gewonnen, maar ik heb er ook al veel niet gewonnen. Ik ben heel blij."
"Mijn ploegmaats zullen wel met hun ogen rollen als ze dit lezen, maar ik wil zien hoe we nu zullen reageren. Ik heb nog nooit een titel met succes kunnen verdedigen. Ik wil weten of dit team goed genoeg is om dat te doen."
"We willen en kunnen nu nog niet zeggen dat we de competitie domineren. Het is maar één titel. Er is nog heel veel werk aan de winkel voor het volledige potentieel van deze ploeg naar buiten kan komen. Guardiola is nooit tevreden en die mentaliteit heeft hij doorgegeven aan het team, en aan mij."
Het is wel de eerste keer dat Kompany de titel zo vroeg op het seizoen kan vieren. "We zijn het hele seizoen constant geweest. We hebben gepresteerd op een heel hoog niveau. De vorige twee keer zijn er altijd momenten geweest dat we het bijna hadden weggegeven."
Een bescheiden feestje bij Kompany:
Kampioen worden vanuit je zetel! Het is eens wat anders... 🛋🏆 pic.twitter.com/ou5aT1qVCf— Play Sports (@playsports) 15 april 2018
#ManCity #Champions2018 pic.twitter.com/lZeXqu0GtV— Vincent Kompany (@VincentKompany) 15 april 2018
Champions!!!!!! What a great feeling!! So happy to be able to share another trophy with our amazing fans!#ManCity #SharkTeam #Champions pic.twitter.com/8CqCtyX7vi— Vincent Kompany (@VincentKompany) 15 april 2018
Tweets van de ploegmaats van Kompany:
Unbelievable season for us. Very happy to call us champions this year pic.twitter.com/Ulvw5zQyaa— Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) April 15, 2018
WE ARE F****** CHAMPIONS @ManCity congratulations boys !!!!!! 🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾— Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) April 15, 2018
NÓS SOMOS CAMPEÕES! / WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS!!!#mancity #doperi #alomae #champion #campeão pic.twitter.com/K4hHTdmFjs— Gabriel Jesus (@gabrieljesus33) 15 april 2018
We did it! An amazing journey to get here!! All the lads have done so well and it feels great to be a part of this really special group of players! Thank you for your support all season! #sharkteam🦈 @mancity pic.twitter.com/Bpezwwn4UE— Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) 15 april 2018
Y gracias por tantos y lindos mensajes. Disfrutemos de este nuevo y merecido título!//Thank you all for so many warm messages. Let's enjoy this new, well-earned title! #PremierLeague #Champions #mancity 🏆💪🎉 pic.twitter.com/jjqC3FS9uY— Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) 15 april 2018
2017\2018 @premierleague CHAMPIONS !!! 🏆 Great job guys 👏👏👏👏 Our effort, hard work and dedication paid off. Thank you to all the fans for your unconditional support !! This league title is for you too! 🙌 🙌 🙌 Our Time. Our City. #CmonCity pic.twitter.com/w1ckAv6IbJ— Nicolas Otamendi (@Notamendi30) 15 april 2018
#inSané feeling!!! 💥🏆💥 We are @premierleague champions 2017/18! #LS19 @ManCity pic.twitter.com/wIrDuVNPwe— Leroy Sané (@LeroySane19) 15 april 2018
Premier League Champions!!!🏆🎉— Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) 15 april 2018
So happy where this incredible journey took us! 💙 #blessed #premierleague #champions @ManCity pic.twitter.com/mElj0M5ypK