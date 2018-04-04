Ray Wilkins, voormalig kapitein van Engeland, overleden na hartstilstand

  • Wilkens werd 61 jaar.

wo 04/04/2018 - 15:36 Ray Wilkins is op 61-jarige leeftijd overleden. De Engelsman speelde tijdens zijn carrière onder meer voor Chelsea, Manchester United, AC Milan en Paris Saint-Germain. Hij droeg ook 84 keer het shirt van de Engelse nationale ploeg en was ook kapitein van de nationale selectie.

Wilkins verbleef na een hartstilstand sinds afgelopen weekend in een Londens ziekenhuis. Hij werd in een kunstmatige coma gehouden, maar overleed vanochtend.

De middenvelder speelde tijdens zijn carrière onder meer voor Chelsea, Manchester United, AC Milan en Paris Saint-Germain. Daarnaast droeg hij tussen 1976 en 1986 ook 84 keer het shirt van de Engelse nationale ploeg. Op het EK van 1980 scoorde hij in de openingswedstrijd van groep 2 tegen de Rode Duivels de eerste treffer.

Na zijn profcarrière ging Wilkins als coach aan de slag. Zo was hij bij Chelsea een tijdlang assistent-trainer. Nadien werkte hij ook nog als analist voor Britse radio en tv.

Steunbetuigingen na het overlijden van Wilkins: