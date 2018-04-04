Ray Wilkins, voormalig kapitein van Engeland, overleden na hartstilstand

Wilkins verbleef na een hartstilstand sinds afgelopen weekend in een Londens ziekenhuis. Hij werd in een kunstmatige coma gehouden, maar overleed vanochtend.
De middenvelder speelde tijdens zijn carrière onder meer voor Chelsea, Manchester United, AC Milan en Paris Saint-Germain. Daarnaast droeg hij tussen 1976 en 1986 ook 84 keer het shirt van de Engelse nationale ploeg. Op het EK van 1980 scoorde hij in de openingswedstrijd van groep 2 tegen de Rode Duivels de eerste treffer.
Na zijn profcarrière ging Wilkins als coach aan de slag. Zo was hij bij Chelsea een tijdlang assistent-trainer. Nadien werkte hij ook nog als analist voor Britse radio en tv.
Steunbetuigingen na het overlijden van Wilkins:
Absolutely gutted to hear of Ray Wilkins passing. Thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time. Football has lost another good one. RIP Butch— Joey Barton (@Joey7Barton) April 4, 2018
RIP Ray Wilkins— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) April 4, 2018
Always so humble & softly spoken whenever I saw him.
Genuine lovely guy.
Watched him live at Loftus road many times for QPR. What a great passer & teacher of the game for any young kids who watched him pic.twitter.com/4wprZwXiuC
So sad to hear the news about Ray Wilkins. He lived for and loved football. I was lucky enough to have worked with him and he was always a true gentleman. He will be sorely missed by so many. #RIPRay— Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) April 4, 2018
Deeply saddened to hear that Ray Wilkins has passed away. A wonderful footballer and a delightful man. It was a pleasure to have played alongside him with England. No teammate was more helpful and supportive. I’ll be forever grateful. Thoughts are with his family. #RIPRay— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 4, 2018
Very sad news. R.I.P. https://t.co/OX3JdA2ifq— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) April 4, 2018
Goodbye Ray, you will be missed: tonight we're gonna fight like you taught us!— AC Milan (@acmilan) April 4, 2018
Ciao Ray, ci mancherai: questa sera lotteremo su ogni pallone come avresti fatto tu!
RIP, Ray Wilkins 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/YLokjuXkvD
Everybody associated with Chelsea Football Club is devastated to learn of the passing of our former player, captain and assistant coach, Ray Wilkins. Rest in peace, Ray, you will be dreadfully missed. pic.twitter.com/cSDhloOPDZ— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) 4 april 2018
The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Manchester United are with the family, friends and colleagues of our former midfielder Ray Wilkins, following his tragic passing. pic.twitter.com/38w2MW86eg— Manchester United (@ManUtd) 4 april 2018
Such sad news about the death of former England star Ray Wilkins.— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) April 4, 2018
Here he is in 1983 after scoring in the FA Cup Final for Manchester United. https://t.co/G0uRJgxEyR pic.twitter.com/8zIJTwq76R