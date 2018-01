Rondon in zak en as na dubbele beenbreuk voor McCarthy

Absolutely devastated. Rivalries are forgotten about when a colleague suffers such an unlucky injury. Really hope to see you back playing again soon, @JMcCarthy_16.#GetWellSoonJames pic.twitter.com/pamazH8fCO — Salomón Rondón (@salorondon23) 20 januari 2018

I feel terrible for @JMcCarthy_16 I am praying you recover and come back stronger my man 🙏🏿 — Idrissa Gana Gueye (@IGanaGueye) 20 januari 2018