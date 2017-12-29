West Brom-coach Pardew: "Chadli is waarschijnlijk twee maanden out"

  • Chadli viel vorige week zaterdag uit tijdens zijn comeback.

vr 29/12/2017 - 15:23 Volgens West Brom-coach Alan Pardew zal Nacer Chadli twee maanden onbeschikbaar zijn. Chadli viel vorige zaterdag uit in de wedstrijd tegen Stoke met een hamstringblessure.

Chadli maakte vorige zaterdag tegen Stoke zijn comeback, nadat hij in november op training met dezelfde blessure uitgevallen was. "Nacer zal waarschijnlijk twee maanden out zijn. Hij is heel erg teleurgesteld", zegt Pardew op de persconferentie.

West Brom is in de Premier League helemaal weggezakt na een sterke start. Het staat voorlaatste met 15 punten. 