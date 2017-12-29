West Brom-coach Pardew: "Chadli is waarschijnlijk twee maanden out"

Chadli maakte vorige zaterdag tegen Stoke zijn comeback, nadat hij in november op training met dezelfde blessure uitgevallen was. "Nacer zal waarschijnlijk twee maanden out zijn. Hij is heel erg teleurgesteld", zegt Pardew op de persconferentie.
West Brom is in de Premier League helemaal weggezakt na een sterke start. Het staat voorlaatste met 15 punten.
AP: “@salorondon23 is the only one I’ve not got from the squad I had the other day. He’ll probably miss two games. We think @NChadli will be out for two months. Nacer is really disappointed. Morrison is getting closer.”#WBA— West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) 29 december 2017