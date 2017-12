Guardiola: "Blessure Kompany minder erg dan verwacht"

#PEP : ( @VincentKompany 's injury) Not as bad as we thought. He will be ready for the next fixtures. We will know exactly tomorrow. It was a calf strain, but it is not a big issue. #cpfcvcity #mancity

#PEP: @VincentKompany's Masters Degree - that's top. A career for a footballer is short. Sometimes, we explain that. It is too short. You still have a lot of life to live. You have to do something. You have to prepare. Congratulations!