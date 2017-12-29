Kompany haalt MBA aan Manchester Business School

We were delighted that @VincentKompany graduated this month with his Alliance MBS #mba https://t.co/4d7Wwg1OBI pic.twitter.com/zYfdEdDirM

Lots more next week (Fri 5th) from @vincentkompany on the biz side of football, studying on the team bus, ticket prices, education, and quizzing the likes of Lampard + Henry for his degree.



Subscribe to the @bbc5live #WakeUptoMoney podcast to hear it allhttps://t.co/PAcz7b5NHv pic.twitter.com/Ct106umOOb