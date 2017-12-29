Kompany haalt MBA aan Manchester Business School

Vincent Kompany behaalde onderscheiding met een thesis over hoe Premier League-clubs kunnen profiteren van het thuisvoordeel. "Onderwijs is altijd heel belangrijk geweest voor mij, dat heeft mijn moeder me van jongs af geleerd. Een MBA behalen voelt aan als een eerbetoon aan haar", vertelt Kompany.
"Ik vond het belangrijk om te begrijpen waarover mijn boekhouder het heeft. Ik ben een ondernemer en zakendoen interesseert me. Dankzij deze opleiding heb ik nu ook een academische achtergrond om op terug te vallen. Voor mij was het een grote uitdaging, maar ik heb veel steun gekregen van het academisch personeel en de andere studenten."
"Ik heb het gevoel dat ik nu veel verder sta dan bij de start van deze opleiding. Het is mijn doel om zo lang mogelijk te blijven voetballen, maar in de toekomst wil ik de combinatie van deze academische opleiding en mijn ervaring als profvoetballer graag gebruiken."
So I got myself a masters.. It’s never been about the degree but I’m proud I took it to the finish line. That journey took me completely out of my comfort zone, uncharted territory. I really sucked at it initially but grit and graft got me through the early stages. Skill came later and style was for the very end. This achievement I want to dedicate to our late mother. I want to thank my wife and kids for being such a great source of positive energy and motivation. Thank you to my teammates and friends who participated and supported me along the way. I would also like to thank the people that run the MBA course at the Manchester Business School, thanks for inspiring and guiding us. To the young athlete, don’t bet everything on your health, take control of your life and keep educating yourself. Learn and believe that smartening up is also a way to become a better, more complete athlete.
