Liverpool bevestigt recordtransfer van Virgil van Dijk

Vorige zomer probeerde Liverpool Van Dijk al weg te plukken bij Southampton. Toen moest de club zijn excuses aanbieden "omwille van het benaderen van een speler op illegale wijze". Nu is de zaak dus wel rond. Liverpool zou naar verluidt 84,5 miljoen euro (75 miljoen pond) betalen voor de verdediger. Daarmee is Van Dijk de duurste verdediger aller tijden.
Virgil van Dijk is een jeugdproduct van Willem II. In mei 2011 maakte hij zijn profdebuut bij Groningen. Daarna trok hij naar Celtic, dat hem in 2015 verkocht aan Southampton. Daar kwam hij de voorbije 2,5 seizoenen 80 keer in actie. Vanaf Nieuwjaar sluit hij aan bij Liverpool.
"Vandaag is een mooie dag voor mij en mijn familie", schrijft Van Dijk op Instagram. "Ik kan niet wachten tot ik de eerste keer het bekende rode shirt mag aantrekken en alles mag geven om deze grote club te helpen."
"Ik wil ook iedereen bij Southampton bedanken. Zij hebben mij de kans gegeven om in de Premier League te spelen. De laatste maanden waren moeilijk, maar ik heb genoten van mijn tijd bij de Saints."
Van Dijk poseert met zijn nieuwe truitje:
Delighted and honoured to have agreed to become a Liverpool FC player! 🔴🔴🔴 Today is a proud day for me and my family as I join one of the biggest clubs in world football! I can’t wait to pull on the famous red shirt for the first time in front of the Kop and will give everything I have to try and help this great club achieve something special in the years to come ⚽️ I would also like to take this opportunity to say thank you to Les Reed, the board, manager, players, fans and everyone at Southampton. I will always be indebted to the club for giving me the opportunity to play in the Premier League and despite a difficult last few months I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Saints and have made friends for life at the club. Thank you for everything 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 Thank you for all the messages of support 💪🏾 I’m now looking forward to meeting my new team-mates and getting started 🔴 #YNWA
Liverpool Football Club can confirm they have reached an agreement with Southampton for the transfer of Virgil van Dijk.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) 27 december 2017
