Loting voor kwartfinales van de Engelse Ligabeker loopt (weer) in het honderd

do 26/10/2017 - 20:59 Door een technisch probleem is twee uur later dan gepland geloot voor de Carabao Cup. Het evenement zou live worden uitgezonden op Twitter. Zou, want de techniek liet de organisatoren in de steek.

Met veel poeha was aangekondigd dat de loting van de kwartfinales in de Engelse ligabeker in een livestream op Twitter te zien zou zijn.  Maar dat was buiten de waard gerekend, want door technische problemen was er urenlang helemaal niets te zien.

Bijna 2 uur later dan gepland stuurde Carabao, een Thaise energiedrank, een opname van de loting de wereld in. Met daarbij excuses voor de storing en blijken van medeleven met het Thaise volk dat dezer dagen koning Bhumibol een jaar na zijn dood ten grave draagt.

Het is al de tweede keer dat er problemen zijn met de uitzending. Ook bij de loting voor de eerste ronde werd de organisatie door de techniek in de steek gelaten. 

Charlton Athletic, de derdeklasser van voorzitter Roland Duchâtelet, kwam toen twee keer uit de trommel en er was bij de livestream op de sociale media geen geluid te horen. Ook in de oplijsting van de confrontaties waren fouten geslopen. 

Kwartfinales (19 en 20 december):

  • Bristol City (D2) - Manchester United
  • Leicester City - Manchester City
  • Arsenal - West Ham United
  • Chelsea - Bournemouth

Tweets over de loting (en het uitstel ervan):