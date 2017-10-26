Loting voor kwartfinales van de Engelse Ligabeker loopt (weer) in het honderd

Met veel poeha was aangekondigd dat de loting van de kwartfinales in de Engelse ligabeker in een livestream op Twitter te zien zou zijn. Maar dat was buiten de waard gerekend, want door technische problemen was er urenlang helemaal niets te zien.
Bijna 2 uur later dan gepland stuurde Carabao, een Thaise energiedrank, een opname van de loting de wereld in. Met daarbij excuses voor de storing en blijken van medeleven met het Thaise volk dat dezer dagen koning Bhumibol een jaar na zijn dood ten grave draagt.
Het is al de tweede keer dat er problemen zijn met de uitzending. Ook bij de loting voor de eerste ronde werd de organisatie door de techniek in de steek gelaten.
Charlton Athletic, de derdeklasser van voorzitter Roland Duchâtelet, kwam toen twee keer uit de trommel en er was bij de livestream op de sociale media geen geluid te horen. Ook in de oplijsting van de confrontaties waren fouten geslopen.
Kwartfinales (19 en 20 december):
- Bristol City (D2) - Manchester United
- Leicester City - Manchester City
- Arsenal - West Ham United
- Chelsea - Bournemouth
Tweets over de loting (en het uitstel ervan):
Draw delayed: Carabao Cup Round Five Draw will now take place at 5pm following a minor technical glitch at Twitter HQ.— Carabao Cup (@Carabao_Cup) 26 oktober 2017
The EFL and Twitter would like to apologise for the delay in the #CarabaoCup live stream. Normal service to be resumed within the hour— Carabao Cup (@Carabao_Cup) 26 oktober 2017
Apologies from the EFL and Twitter. We are still working on the technical difficulties and will bring you the draw as soon as possible...— Carabao Cup (@Carabao_Cup) 26 oktober 2017
Update: Twitter engineers continue to work on the problem. The EFL will be bringing you the draw as soon as is practically possible— Carabao Cup (@Carabao_Cup) 26 oktober 2017
We're sorry for the issues that led to the delay of today's Round Five draw.— Twitter UK (@TwitterUK) 26 oktober 2017
We would also like to apologise to the thousands of supporters who had been patiently awaiting news of who their team would be playing.
The EFL would like to thank @sammatterface @matt9dawson & @philtufnell for their patience and professionalism during this afternoon's draw. pic.twitter.com/NODwmlUgeY— Carabao Cup (@Carabao_Cup) 26 oktober 2017
The #CarabaoCup Round Five Draw has finally taken place. Take a look at the pre-recorded video and see who your team got. pic.twitter.com/g6Tl9IxseK— Carabao Cup (@Carabao_Cup) 26 oktober 2017