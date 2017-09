Harry Kane: van droogte in augustus tot "killer" in september

2017 - Goals in 2017 so far:

Harry Kane - 34

Southampton - 33

Swansea - 33

Burnley - 32

Watford - 31

Stoke - 28

WBA - 27

C.Palace - 26.

Wow.

Harry Kane's record for Spurs across all competitions in 2017:



30 games 🏃

34 goals ⚽️

6 hat-tricks 🎩



Not many better than that.

34 - No player has scored more goals in all competitions for a Premier League club in 2017 than Harry Kane (34). Phenomenon. pic.twitter.com/LM2QP6D7h3 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 26, 2017