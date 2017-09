Frank de Boer is eerste Premier League-trainer die boeltje moet pakken

0 - Frank de Boer is the first permanent manager in @PremierLeague history to not see his team score a single goal during his reign. Glum. pic.twitter.com/0wy9L6RqLQ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 11, 2017

Frank de Boer’s last two jobs as manager:



Inter Milan: 85 days in charge 🔵⚫

Crystal Palace: 77 days in charge 🔴🔵



Short and not sweet. pic.twitter.com/IRjmmUygZR — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 11, 2017

#FrankDeBoer sacked after 4 matches, but this is still more than Dave Bassett's 4 days and 0 matches at #CPFC in 1984. — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) September 11, 2017