Batshuayi: "Verschrikkelijke prestatie, ik ga me niet verstoppen"

Terrible performance today & a lot of things to work on, i wont hide... but its just day one & the journey to the title is long 💪 — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) August 12, 2017

Thx to those who support despite everything, we will fight and make it up soon #BlueSpirit #KTBFFH — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) August 12, 2017