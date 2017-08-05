VIDEO: Benteke toont met snoekduik dat hij klaar is voor nieuw seizoen

⚽️ The moment @chrisbenteke levelled the scores! pic.twitter.com/kWunh3TMXc— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) 5 augustus 2017
He's off the mark!— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) 5 augustus 2017
[1-1] #CPFC 🦅 pic.twitter.com/mB5DpKHetI
Christian Benteke wachtte tot de tweede helft om te scoren.
⚽️ The moment @chrisbenteke levelled the scores! pic.twitter.com/kWunh3TMXc— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) 5 augustus 2017
He's off the mark!— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) 5 augustus 2017
[1-1] #CPFC 🦅 pic.twitter.com/mB5DpKHetI