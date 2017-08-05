VIDEO: Benteke toont met snoekduik dat hij klaar is voor nieuw seizoen

Christian Benteke wachtte tot de tweede helft om te scoren. Christian Benteke wachtte tot de tweede helft om te scoren.

Christian Benteke moet nog een weekje wachten op het eerste fluitsignaal in de Premier League, maar het vizier van de Rode Duivel staat al op scherp. In een oefenduel tegen Schalke 04 kopte hij de 1-1 tegen de touwen, meteen ook de eindstand. Promovendus Huddersfield Town, de eerste tegenstander van Crystal Palace, is alvast gewaarschuwd.