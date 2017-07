Proud to announce you guys that I've officially joined @ManCity today !! 🐝🔵 A dream come true to play under Pep's orders 🙏😍 #BM22 pic.twitter.com/3X18oIzDmC

Pep Guardiola has now spent £171m on defenders since joining the club last summer.



That's only including initial fees. 😳 pic.twitter.com/PQho2tDMLD