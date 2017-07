Kompany krijgt Kyle Walker naast zich in de City-verdediging

. @kylewalker2 joins on a five-year deal and will take the number 2 shirt 🙌 #welcomekyle pic.twitter.com/7RDO3HJBkq

Honoured to announce I have signed for @ManCity. Had an amazing time at @spursofficial but can't wait to start this new chapter with #MCFC! pic.twitter.com/rUAsqflHQL