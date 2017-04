Niet Hazard of Lukaku, wel Kanté is Speler van het Jaar in Engeland

Twice as nice 😎 the Men's PFA Young Player of the Year award for 2017 goes to @Dele_Alli for the second consecutive year! #PFAawards pic.twitter.com/kEJxLutJKR — PFA (@PFA) 23 april 2017

N'Golo Kanté's Premier League season by numbers so far:



31 games

1676 passes completed

73 tackles won

72 interceptions



Never stops. 🔋 pic.twitter.com/S4j8lvoiXT — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 23, 2017