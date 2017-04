Engelse voetbalwereld in rouw na overlijden van ex-international Ehiogu

It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Ugo Ehiogu, our Under-23 coach. pic.twitter.com/sSU0yqVfyk — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 21, 2017

Everyone at United is saddened to learn of the tragic death of Ugo Ehiogu. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues. pic.twitter.com/eV8l5lgHLl — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 21, 2017

Just seen the Ugo Ehiogu news. Shocked and saddened. To think he was on the training ground yesterday. Thoughts are with his loved ones. — Joseph Barton (@Joey7Barton) April 21, 2017

Can't believe the news that Ugo Ehiogu has passed away. Calm & warming vibe when in his company. My heart goes out to his family! #RIPUgo — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) April 21, 2017