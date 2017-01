Ibrahimovic voor het eerst Speler van de Maand in de Premier League

. @Ibra_official : @EASPORTS Player of the Month @HenrikhMkh : Goal of the Month Congratulations on your @PremierLeague awards, lads! 🏆👏 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/wrh9ghKO9i

Who else but Zlatan? @Ibra_official is the @EASPORTS @PremierLeague Player of the Month for December! 🔝🏆 pic.twitter.com/s35N16bEb0