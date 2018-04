AEK Athene bouwt na 24 jaar nog eens titelfeest na uitspraak van voetbalbond

🇬🇷🏆 @AEK_FC_OFFICIAL are back from the dead!



2012/13: Automatically relegated to the third tier with financial issues

2013/14: Earn promotion to the second tier

2014/15: Earn promotion to Superleague Greece

2017/18: Win the title for the first time in 24 years pic.twitter.com/qhLOXIKNga