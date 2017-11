Voetbalwereld eert afscheidnemende Pirlo: "Bedankt Maestro"

Chi ha giocato con Andrea ha compreso il significato della parola “unico”. Campione che ha alternato classe, eleganza e umiltà #Pirlo pic.twitter.com/PXNRbISuk0 — Gianluigi Buffon (@gianluigibuffon) November 6, 2017

Andrea Pirlo has announced his retirement from football. One of the great midfielders of his generation. A beautiful footballer. #peerless — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 6, 2017

1995 - Andrea Pirlo has retired from football 22 years, 5 months & 16 days after his 1st pro game (with Brescia v Reggiana). Maestro. pic.twitter.com/m6YJkzU2J0 — OptaJean (@OptaJean) November 6, 2017

Best of luck to @Pirlo_official on retirement from football from everyone at #mancity 💙 — Manchester City (@ManCity) November 6, 2017

Congratulations on your fantastic career LEGEND! @Pirlo_official ⚽️🙌🏼



Carriera straordinaria! Complimenti MAESTRO! ⚽️🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/hGhj2xeZIP — Stevan Jovetić (@sjovetic) November 6, 2017

To me just like Ibrahimovic @Pirlo_official doesn't belong to any individual club but rather to those who appreciate genius & greatness — David Amoyal (@DavidAmoyal) November 6, 2017