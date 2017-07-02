VIDEO: "Wat een trap! Is dit Jelle Van Damme of Cristiano Ronaldo?"

In de 11e minuut nam Van Damme een vrije trap vanaf links in één tijd op zijn linker. San Jose-speler Victor Bernardez, net als Van Damme een voormalige verdediger van Anderlecht, kwam een paar stapjes te laat.
Een mooie goal van Van Damme, goed voor de 0-1. "Wat een trap. Is dit Jelle Van Damme of is dit Cristiano Ronaldo?", orakelde de cocommentator van tv (zie beelden hieronder).
De treffer van onze landgenoot baatte echter niet. In het slotkwartier draaide San Jose de rollen om met twee doelpunten. LA Galaxy parkeert met 22 punten na 17 wedstrijden op de 6e plaats in de Western Conference, waarin 11 teams spelen.
Tot overmaat van ramp kreeg Van Damme tijdens en meteen na de wedstrijd een gele kaart, wat hem op een match schorsing komt te staan. Eerst protesteerde hij hevig na een niet-gefloten strafschop wegens hands en na het laatste fluitsignaal verloor hij even zijn zelfbeheersing.
De knappe goal van Van Damme:
De drie goals in de wedstrijd:
Instagram-post van Van Damme:
Van Damme postte een foto op zijn Instagram-pagina met de volgende Engelse tekst erbij: "Yes, I scored my first ever goal for this great club. Yes, we lost in the last minute. Yes, the referee screwed us over and yes, I lost my shit!!"
