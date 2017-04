Celtic maakt de Rangers compleet belachelijk op hun eigen veld

FULL-TIME: Rangers 1-5 #CelticFC



Another 🖐️ goals in the derby for the Champions who extend their unbeaten domestic run to 42 games! pic.twitter.com/eZAgB0ZgZ1 — Celtic Football Club (@celticfc) 29 april 2017

This is how we do it 😆😂#WhatElse#Dembelition — Moussa Dembélé (@MDembele_10) 29 april 2017