Celtic is voor de 48e keer Schots kampioen (en voor het zesde jaar op rij)

Topschutter Scott Sinclair, dit seizoen al goed voor 18 goals.

zo 02/04/2017 - 15:38 Dankzij een 0-5-overwinning op het veld van Heart of Midlothian is Celtic Glasgow acht wedstrijden voor het einde van de competitie al verzekerd van een nieuwe Schotse titel.

Hearts, het nummer 5 in Schotland, kan bogen op een uitstekende thuisreputatie. Maar tegen Celtic brokkelde de tegenstand al snel af.

Nog voor het halfuur leidde Celtic, met Dedryck Boyata voor de tiende keer op een rij in de basis, met 0-2: twee treffers van Scott Sinclair, de topschutter van groen-wit én de hele Schotse competitie. Na de rust kwamen er nog drie doelpunten bij, waarvan opnieuw eentje van Sinclair.

Dominant tot en met

Celtic, dat dit seizoen nog geen match verloren heeft, telt na 30 speeldagen 86 punten. Dat zijn er 25 meer dan eerste achtervolger Aberdeen, dat er 61 heeft. De Glasgow Rangers volgen als nummer 3 op 35 punten van stadsgenoot Celtic.


Celtic is dus kampioen, nadat het eerder al de League Cup in de prijzenkast had gezet. In de Schotse beker wacht over enkele weken in de halve finales een confrontatie met de Rangers.

