Celtic is voor de 48e keer Schots kampioen (en voor het zesde jaar op rij)

Hearts, het nummer 5 in Schotland, kan bogen op een uitstekende thuisreputatie. Maar tegen Celtic brokkelde de tegenstand al snel af.
Nog voor het halfuur leidde Celtic, met Dedryck Boyata voor de tiende keer op een rij in de basis, met 0-2: twee treffers van Scott Sinclair, de topschutter van groen-wit én de hele Schotse competitie. Na de rust kwamen er nog drie doelpunten bij, waarvan opnieuw eentje van Sinclair.
Dominant tot en met
Celtic, dat dit seizoen nog geen match verloren heeft, telt na 30 speeldagen 86 punten. Dat zijn er 25 meer dan eerste achtervolger Aberdeen, dat er 61 heeft. De Glasgow Rangers volgen als nummer 3 op 35 punten van stadsgenoot Celtic.
Celtic is dus kampioen, nadat het eerder al de League Cup in de prijzenkast had gezet. In de Schotse beker wacht over enkele weken in de halve finales een confrontatie met de Rangers.
Tweets van Celtic:
🗒️ Celtic seal a sixth successive championship in style and, remarkably, without defeat. Match report! 👇 #6inarow https://t.co/5GRmYfOWnb— Celtic Football Club (@celticfc) 2 april 2017
That #6inarow champion feeling! #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/Bn37etOt5n— Celtic Football Club (@celticfc) 2 april 2017
He came home to lead the green & white 🍀 Congratulations to the Gaffer 👏👏👏#champions pic.twitter.com/W31BSmqz5s— Celtic Football Club (@celticfc) 2 april 2017
How many is it Bhoys? 👊#6inarow pic.twitter.com/kre70i1PxI— Celtic Football Club (@celticfc) 2 april 2017
The Hat trick hero and the Captain 🍀 Six in a row smiles 😎 #Champions #6inarow pic.twitter.com/vzfgbF3W6N— Celtic Football Club (@celticfc) 2 april 2017
We've won the league again. Fly the flag, fly the flag #6inarow pic.twitter.com/sG9MHKDjbN— Celtic Football Club (@celticfc) 2 april 2017
Champions again #COYBIG #6inarow pic.twitter.com/Amzsgsgrtb— Celtic Football Club (@celticfc) 2 april 2017
🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆— Celtic Football Club (@celticfc) 2 april 2017
Party at Tynecastle, party at Paradise! Come get your celebratory photos at Celtic Park! 📸 #6inarow pic.twitter.com/hbBa1OlHe7
Kolo... Kolo, Kolo... 💃🏻 #6inarow pic.twitter.com/N2ZxlwQCHB— Celtic Football Club (@celticfc) 2 april 2017
💬 Words from #CelticFC boss, Brendan Rodgers, after securing his first #SPFL Premiership title! 👏 #6inarow https://t.co/XabDOpipVa— Celtic Football Club (@celticfc) 2 april 2017
Felicitaties:
Congratulations @celticfc with another title 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆#6inarow 💚💚🍀🍀🍀— Pierre van Hooijdonk (@pierrevh17) 2 april 2017
Congratulations to @celticfc, as they seal the @spfl Premiership title! https://t.co/NVAZqe7sJW— Scottish FA (@ScottishFA) 2 april 2017
Congratulations @celticfc on Winning the Scottish Premiership. Well deserved fantastic performances this season.🍀— Joe Ledley (@joe16led) 2 april 2017
🥂Congratulations to @celticfc on winning the @spfl Premiership— Queen's Park FC (@queensparkfc) 2 april 2017