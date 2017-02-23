Eindelijk feest in Andorra na 87 wedstrijden zonder zege

De Andorrezen wisten met hun vreugde geen blijf.

do 23/02/2017 - 08:41 Voor het eerst in bijna 13 jaar heeft de nationale voetbalploeg van Andorra een wedstrijd gewonnen. In "de wedstrijd van het decennium" tegen San Marino werd het 0-2 na doelpunten van Lima en Martinez. San Marino baalde, al amuseerde een fan zich volop op Twitter. Lees hieronder zijn hilarische commentaar.

Andorra won voor het laatst in oktober 2004. Toen werd Macedonië in eigen huis verrassend verslagen met 1-0. Daarna volgden 6 gelijke spelen en 81 nederlagen voor de dwergstaat op de grens tussen Frankrijk en Spanje.

In San Marino, dat zelf al van april 2004 wacht op een zege, was het eindelijk zover voor de Andorrezen. Doelpuntenmakers Christian Martinez en Ildefons Iima schoten zichzelf de geschiedenisboeken in en zorgden met hun goals voor de eerste zege in bijna 13 jaar.

Andorra en San Marino zijn helemaal onderin de FIFA-ranking terug te vinden. San Marino op plaats 202, Andorra op 203. Van de Europese landen doet enkel Gibraltar, tegenstander van de Rode Duivels in de WK-kwalificatiecampagne, slechter op plaats 205.

