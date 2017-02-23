Eindelijk feest in Andorra na 87 wedstrijden zonder zege

Andorra won voor het laatst in oktober 2004. Toen werd Macedonië in eigen huis verrassend verslagen met 1-0. Daarna volgden 6 gelijke spelen en 81 nederlagen voor de dwergstaat op de grens tussen Frankrijk en Spanje.
In San Marino, dat zelf al van april 2004 wacht op een zege, was het eindelijk zover voor de Andorrezen. Doelpuntenmakers Christian Martinez en Ildefons Iima schoten zichzelf de geschiedenisboeken in en zorgden met hun goals voor de eerste zege in bijna 13 jaar.
Andorra en San Marino zijn helemaal onderin de FIFA-ranking terug te vinden. San Marino op plaats 202, Andorra op 203. Van de Europese landen doet enkel Gibraltar, tegenstander van de Rode Duivels in de WK-kwalificatiecampagne, slechter op plaats 205.
De hilarische live commentaar door een San Marinees:
⚽️MATCHDAY: SAN MARINO - Andorra. Who's ready for the match of the decade? #SMRand— San Marino (@soccersanmarino) 22 februari 2017
Two hours before kick off! Hopefully we're going to win a match since 2004. I'm feeling confident! #SMRand— San Marino (@soccersanmarino) 22 februari 2017
Less than a half hour to go. Never been this nervous before a game. Let's make this an unforgettable night! #SMRand— San Marino (@soccersanmarino) 22 februari 2017
The players are shaking hands, we just heard our beautiful anthem on this beautiful night. Come on San Marino! #SMRand— San Marino (@soccersanmarino) 22 februari 2017
The ball is rolling in Serravalle. Let's make this dream come true! #SMRand— San Marino (@soccersanmarino) 22 februari 2017
15' Andorra is slightly better than our side. But we still have the San Marinese Messi, also known as Stefanelli! #SMRand— San Marino (@soccersanmarino) 22 februari 2017
25' To be honest, first minutes of the match of the decade are boring as f*ck... #SMRand— San Marino (@soccersanmarino) 22 februari 2017
29' A penalty for Andorra..... #SMRand— San Marino (@soccersanmarino) 22 februari 2017
OMG, WHAT A SAVE BY BENNEDETTINNII. HAVE MY BABIES. #SMRand— San Marino (@soccersanmarino) 22 februari 2017
Wait, Lima scored the penalty... 0-1 Andorra. LOL— San Marino (@soccersanmarino) 22 februari 2017
40' We need to attack more, we're playing like our opponent is Germany. Stop defending so much and start attacking boys! #SMRand— San Marino (@soccersanmarino) 22 februari 2017
HALF TIME: Not what we expected. Andorra's leading by one because of a penalty. #SMRand— San Marino (@soccersanmarino) 22 februari 2017
59' Our play is better than first half. Score that one goal and make us proud boys! #SMRand— San Marino (@soccersanmarino) 22 februari 2017
66' Goal, Andorra. This is bullshit. #SMRand— San Marino (@soccersanmarino) 22 februari 2017
70' 0-2. This is going to be a comeback better than the Champions League final in 2005. Come on San Marino! #SMRand— San Marino (@soccersanmarino) 22 februari 2017
78' San Marino is trying to score a goal. They're working so hard, but without any success... #SMRand— San Marino (@soccersanmarino) 22 februari 2017
89' We had so much chances in the second half... #SMRand pic.twitter.com/bcFEg51Mv2— San Marino (@soccersanmarino) 22 februari 2017
FULL TIME: the Clash of the Titans, more like Trash of the Titans... Thank you for the support tonight and next match is ours! #SMRand— San Marino (@soccersanmarino) 22 februari 2017
When you think you can actually win a match, but you lose it anyways. #SMRand pic.twitter.com/uHjrqAfGyb— San Marino (@soccersanmarino) 22 februari 2017