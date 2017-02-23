Eindelijk feest in Andorra na 87 wedstrijden zonder zege

⚽️MATCHDAY: SAN MARINO - Andorra. Who's ready for the match of the decade? #SMRand — San Marino (@soccersanmarino) 22 februari 2017

Two hours before kick off! Hopefully we're going to win a match since 2004. I'm feeling confident! #SMRand — San Marino (@soccersanmarino) 22 februari 2017

Less than a half hour to go. Never been this nervous before a game. Let's make this an unforgettable night! #SMRand — San Marino (@soccersanmarino) 22 februari 2017

The players are shaking hands, we just heard our beautiful anthem on this beautiful night. Come on San Marino! #SMRand — San Marino (@soccersanmarino) 22 februari 2017

The ball is rolling in Serravalle. Let's make this dream come true! #SMRand — San Marino (@soccersanmarino) 22 februari 2017

15' Andorra is slightly better than our side. But we still have the San Marinese Messi, also known as Stefanelli! #SMRand — San Marino (@soccersanmarino) 22 februari 2017

25' To be honest, first minutes of the match of the decade are boring as f*ck... #SMRand — San Marino (@soccersanmarino) 22 februari 2017

29' A penalty for Andorra..... #SMRand — San Marino (@soccersanmarino) 22 februari 2017

OMG, WHAT A SAVE BY BENNEDETTINNII. HAVE MY BABIES. #SMRand — San Marino (@soccersanmarino) 22 februari 2017

Wait, Lima scored the penalty... 0-1 Andorra. LOL — San Marino (@soccersanmarino) 22 februari 2017

40' We need to attack more, we're playing like our opponent is Germany. Stop defending so much and start attacking boys! #SMRand — San Marino (@soccersanmarino) 22 februari 2017

HALF TIME: Not what we expected. Andorra's leading by one because of a penalty. #SMRand — San Marino (@soccersanmarino) 22 februari 2017

59' Our play is better than first half. Score that one goal and make us proud boys! #SMRand — San Marino (@soccersanmarino) 22 februari 2017

66' Goal, Andorra. This is bullshit. #SMRand — San Marino (@soccersanmarino) 22 februari 2017

70' 0-2. This is going to be a comeback better than the Champions League final in 2005. Come on San Marino! #SMRand — San Marino (@soccersanmarino) 22 februari 2017

78' San Marino is trying to score a goal. They're working so hard, but without any success... #SMRand — San Marino (@soccersanmarino) 22 februari 2017

89' We had so much chances in the second half... #SMRand pic.twitter.com/bcFEg51Mv2 — San Marino (@soccersanmarino) 22 februari 2017

FULL TIME: the Clash of the Titans, more like Trash of the Titans... Thank you for the support tonight and next match is ours! #SMRand — San Marino (@soccersanmarino) 22 februari 2017