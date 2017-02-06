"Proficiat, Mister Hugo Broos: een schot in de roos" en andere tweets over de "Grijze Tovenaar"

Tweets van Eto'o en Desailly:
Direction le Gabon, où le Cameroun défie l'Égypte pour la #CAN2017 et une place lors de la #ConfedCup. Que le meilleur gagne!Allez les Lions pic.twitter.com/n9fpOPi5qo— Samuel Eto'o (@setoo9) 4 februari 2017
Good luck to the Pharaons and the Lions 🦁 for this final game #Afcon the Winner will play the #Confedcup @fifacom pic.twitter.com/q7K3POtjKq— Marcel Desailly (@marceldesailly) 5 februari 2017
"With my good friend @setoo9! A lot at stake tonight - CAN2017 champion and a place at #ConfedCup!" @FIFAcom pic.twitter.com/NqYcUfGw07— Marcel Desailly (@marceldesailly) 5 februari 2017
Ready ! 😅😅#AFCONFINAL pic.twitter.com/hN07akxUC9— Marcel Desailly (@marceldesailly) 5 februari 2017
But Pharaon !😅😳😳 pic.twitter.com/FcxnGVN4Rh— Marcel Desailly (@marceldesailly) 5 februari 2017
Les Lions Goal ⚽️️⚽️️⚽️️!! pic.twitter.com/gWO5nzU7ar— Marcel Desailly (@marceldesailly) 5 februari 2017
#Cameroon Victory Milla @setoo9 happy for their Country !! pic.twitter.com/GwnHvkm3J5— Marcel Desailly (@marceldesailly) 5 februari 2017
"Congrats 👏🏾to Cameroon 🇨🇲 for this great win⚽️! Looking forward to seeing them representing Africa in the #ConfedCup in Russia 🇷🇺 @setoo9 pic.twitter.com/yqZtmc9rPS— Marcel Desailly (@marceldesailly) 6 februari 2017
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️Champions d’Afrique!! Aujourd’hui la #CAN2017, demain la #ConfedCup!!!— Samuel Eto'o (@setoo9) 5 februari 2017
Andere tweets:
Het is gebeurd. Hugo Broos wint met zijn Kameroense vriendengroep de Africa Cup. Geweldige prestatie! Blij voor Hugo! #AfricanCupofNations pic.twitter.com/DYPlHVF480— Karl Vannieuwkerke (@Vannieuwkerke) 5 februari 2017
Het blijft hét weekend van de voetbalbelgen in het buitenland: Hugo Broos wint met #Kameroen de Africa cup #CAN2017 #proficiat 🏆— Geert De Vlieger (@devliegergeert) 5 februari 2017
Congrats Hugo Broos & @Sebastiensiani @kvoostende winners African Cup! #CAMEGY ⚽️ 2-1 ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/1q9WqMgMhi— Dr. Luc Colemont (@LucColemont) 5 februari 2017
Hugo Broos doet het ! Kameroen wint de #CAN2017 , proficiat ! #EGYCMR 1-2— Thibault De Gendt (@thibaultdegendt) 5 februari 2017
HUGO BROOS !!!!!— Stijn Stijnen (@StijnStijnen1) 5 februari 2017
Lik op stuk ... pic.twitter.com/S75qfPUcsA— Stijn Stijnen (@StijnStijnen1) 5 februari 2017
Félicitation Hugo!! Quelle prestation magnifique avec Cameroon! Je suis fière #Broos #AfricaCup #CAM pic.twitter.com/Dbx1PBwqc5— Jacky Munaron (@JackyMunaron) 5 februari 2017
Volgens Engels model was Hugo Broos nog altijd sportief manager van RSCA? Schuiven ze niet te snel? #longterm #alafergusonenwenger— Pieter Loridon (@PieterLoridon) 5 februari 2017
Van harte gegund. Hugo Broos wint als eerste Belgische trainer een groot tornooi. #CAN17— Van der Elst Franky (@DerFrvde) 5 februari 2017
Bent u ook zo blij met de prestatie van Hugo Broos?Gentleman-vakman, eerlijk, in eigen land afgeschreven.En nu internationale roem. Heerlijk— Chris Van den Abeele (@abeelec) 5 februari 2017
Hugo broos 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻#proficiat— Wesleysonck (@SonckWesley) 5 februari 2017
Bravo Hugo ! Le Cameroun d'Hugo Broos remporte la Coupe d'Afrique en battant l'Egypte en finale (2-1) #CAMEGY https://t.co/ijOCOXbqCU— didier reynders (@dreynders) 5 februari 2017
@DumisaniMuleya As a player, Hugo Broos also won the finales of 3 European cups and even 2 Super Cups (against Bayern München & Liverpool).— walter pauli (@walterpauli) 5 februari 2017
Les Allemands ont Hugo Boss, les Italiens ont Mario Bros, les camerounais ont Hugo Broos...#CAN2017 #EGYCMR— Frederic Nkeuna (@nyongha) 6 februari 2017
Yes ! @faicollins a remporté la Coupe d'Afrique - @faicollins heeft de Africa Cup gewonnen 🏆🇨🇲 #CAN2017 #EGYCMR https://t.co/QY0J5YmsFv— Standard de Liège (@Standard_RSCL) 5 februari 2017
@Standard_RSCL @faicollins contratulatiin bro— Paul-Jose Mpoku (@PaulJoseMpoku) 5 februari 2017
Congrats with the win @faicollins 👏👊👊— Benito Raman (@RamanBenito) 5 februari 2017
Félicitations @faicollins 👏🏻 👏🏻👏🏻— O R L A N D O SÁ (@ORLANDOSA10) 5 februari 2017
You deserve it 🏆 #CAN2017
@faicollins Congrats my brother! God is great #BIG— John Bostock (@JohnJBostock) 5 februari 2017
Champion 🙏🏽☝🏽️ pic.twitter.com/JiDhL0Hr30— fai collins (@faicollins) 5 februari 2017
C'est le travail qui paye. Seul le travail paye. Les lions le disent clairement dans cette vidéo de 10secondes. #CMREGY #AFCON2017 #EGYCMR pic.twitter.com/67XPhK8tKs— HistoireDuCameroun (@mbeatowe) 6 februari 2017
Notre pays est un pays où le Football de joue partout. Un exemple ici. #WEARECHAMPIONS #AFCON2017 #CMREGY #CAN2017 #EGYCMR pic.twitter.com/US0jeEh0EL— HistoireDuCameroun (@mbeatowe) 5 februari 2017
N'oublions pas le sélectionneur #HugoBroos qui a su joindre l'utile à l'agréable #CMREGY #EGYCMR #AFCON2017 #AFCONFINAL #AFCON pic.twitter.com/Zd5yauvtpn— HistoireDuCameroun (@mbeatowe) 5 februari 2017
#CAN2017 - #WeAreChampions 🏆— Fecafoot-Officiel (@FecafootOfficie) 5 februari 2017
Le #Cameroun est qualifié pour la Coupe des Confédérations #ConfedCup #Russie2017 qui débutera le 17 juin 2017 pic.twitter.com/EHb0DLAFPt
Félicitations/Proficiat aan Hugo Broos voor zijn prachtige overwinning in Afrika Cup! #BelgiumRepresent #bravoCameroun pic.twitter.com/MOA7jGo1zU— Thomas Meunier (@ThomMills) 5 februari 2017
Hugo Broos est mon berger🙌🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/OVMt2metPX— Will (@willytenadjang) 5 februari 2017
Congratulations Cameroon and Hugo Broos! #AFCON2017 #CAN2017 #CAMEGY #Broos @CAF_Online pic.twitter.com/2WSo4kpt6X— Stamnummer 3 (@stamnummer3) 5 februari 2017
Credit to Hugo Broos. Great job man. GREAT JOB. 👊✊💪#AFCON2017— Kassim 🇹🇿 (@Gosso_KC) 5 februari 2017
Broos the Boss 🎶🎵— #Pardonner 🙏 (@JuniorDjimeffo) 5 februari 2017
Papa @setoo9 merci pour le soutient force au CAMEROUN 🙌🏽🙌🏽🇨🇲🇨🇲🇨🇲🇨🇲🇨🇲🇨🇲🇨🇲🇨🇲🇨🇲🇨🇲 pic.twitter.com/iqsObHqvnn— ●Ty.Ndolè.Sign●🇨🇲 (@_stephanecombs) 5 februari 2017
Hugo Broos has been tactically astute throughout the tournament. No wonder he's been named the Belgium coach of the year on 4 occasions— Yussif Alhassan (@IamYussif) 5 februari 2017
Wanneer zullen we onze wijze grijze Hugo terugzien? En hoe gaan we hem ontvangen? #Broos #CAN2017 #Cameroun— Luc Kempen (@luckempen) 5 februari 2017
1920: le Baron Raoul Daufresne de La Chevalerie mène la 🇧🇪au titre olympique.— Rodrigo Beenkens (@RoBeenkens) 5 februari 2017
97 ans plus tard, l'entraîneur 🇧🇪Hugo Broos remporte la CAN.
Daar komt een #Broos standbeeld aan in Yaoundé 👌⚽ #CAN2017 https://t.co/Nzxhj76NTL— Brecht Schelstraete (@BSchelstraete) 5 februari 2017
Hugo Broos is onsterfelijk in Kameroen. Het is hem zo hard gegund. #afcon #EGYCMR #CAN2017 #Cameroun— Joris Neyens (@joris_neyens) 5 februari 2017
Félicitation Coach Hugo broos très belle réponse 👏🏾 bravo. CamerounChampion🏆👏🏾 #C'estbeaulefoot🤗— Habib Habibou (@HabibHabibou7) 5 februari 2017
De ontembare leeuwen van #Kameroen zijn kampioen van #Afrika! Hugo Broos gaat enkele dolle dagen tegemoet! #EGYCMR #afrikacup— Stijn Vercruysse (@vercrus) 5 februari 2017
Dikke duim 👍 Hugo Broos, @VDB_Sven Vandenbroeck en Gert Vandeurzen. Kampioenen van Afrika! 👏— Tom Boudeweel (@tomboudeweel) 5 februari 2017
@achahbarmo Proficiat Mister Hugo Broos een prachtig schot in de roos.👍⚽👍.— verschueren michel (@verschuerenmic1) 5 februari 2017