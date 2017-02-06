"Proficiat, Mister Hugo Broos: een schot in de roos" en andere tweets over de "Grijze Tovenaar"

  • Kameroen draagt Hugo Broos op handen.

ma 06/02/2017 - 07:42 Hugo Broos heeft Kameroen naar zijn vijfde Afrikaanse titel geloodst. In de finale van de Afrika Cup klopte Kameroen Egypte met 2-1. De Belgische trainer van Kameroen wordt op Twitter, door bekend en minder bekend, bedolven onder de felicitaties. Een overzichtje.

Tweets van Eto'o en Desailly:

Andere tweets: