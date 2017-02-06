"Proficiat, Mister Hugo Broos: een schot in de roos" en andere tweets over de "Grijze Tovenaar"

Het is gebeurd. Hugo Broos wint met zijn Kameroense vriendengroep de Africa Cup. Geweldige prestatie! Blij voor Hugo! #AfricanCupofNations pic.twitter.com/DYPlHVF480 — Karl Vannieuwkerke (@Vannieuwkerke) 5 februari 2017

Het blijft hét weekend van de voetbalbelgen in het buitenland: Hugo Broos wint met #Kameroen de Africa cup #CAN2017 #proficiat 🏆 — Geert De Vlieger (@devliegergeert) 5 februari 2017

Hugo Broos doet het ! Kameroen wint de #CAN2017 , proficiat ! #EGYCMR 1-2 — Thibault De Gendt (@thibaultdegendt) 5 februari 2017

HUGO BROOS !!!!! — Stijn Stijnen (@StijnStijnen1) 5 februari 2017

Lik op stuk ... pic.twitter.com/S75qfPUcsA — Stijn Stijnen (@StijnStijnen1) 5 februari 2017

Volgens Engels model was Hugo Broos nog altijd sportief manager van RSCA? Schuiven ze niet te snel? #longterm #alafergusonenwenger — Pieter Loridon (@PieterLoridon) 5 februari 2017

Van harte gegund. Hugo Broos wint als eerste Belgische trainer een groot tornooi. #CAN17 — Van der Elst Franky (@DerFrvde) 5 februari 2017

Bent u ook zo blij met de prestatie van Hugo Broos?Gentleman-vakman, eerlijk, in eigen land afgeschreven.En nu internationale roem. Heerlijk — Chris Van den Abeele (@abeelec) 5 februari 2017

Bravo Hugo ! Le Cameroun d'Hugo Broos remporte la Coupe d'Afrique en battant l'Egypte en finale (2-1) #CAMEGY https://t.co/ijOCOXbqCU — didier reynders (@dreynders) 5 februari 2017

@DumisaniMuleya As a player, Hugo Broos also won the finales of 3 European cups and even 2 Super Cups (against Bayern München & Liverpool). — walter pauli (@walterpauli) 5 februari 2017

Les Allemands ont Hugo Boss, les Italiens ont Mario Bros, les camerounais ont Hugo Broos...#CAN2017 #EGYCMR — Frederic Nkeuna (@nyongha) 6 februari 2017

Congrats with the win @faicollins 👏👊👊 — Benito Raman (@RamanBenito) 5 februari 2017

Félicitations @faicollins 👏🏻 👏🏻👏🏻

You deserve it 🏆 #CAN2017 — O R L A N D O SÁ (@ORLANDOSA10) 5 februari 2017

@faicollins Congrats my brother! God is great #BIG — John Bostock (@JohnJBostock) 5 februari 2017

C'est le travail qui paye. Seul le travail paye. Les lions le disent clairement dans cette vidéo de 10secondes. #CMREGY #AFCON2017 #EGYCMR pic.twitter.com/67XPhK8tKs — HistoireDuCameroun (@mbeatowe) 6 februari 2017

Félicitations/Proficiat aan Hugo Broos voor zijn prachtige overwinning in Afrika Cup! #BelgiumRepresent #bravoCameroun pic.twitter.com/MOA7jGo1zU — Thomas Meunier (@ThomMills) 5 februari 2017

Hugo Broos est mon berger🙌🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/OVMt2metPX — Will (@willytenadjang) 5 februari 2017

Credit to Hugo Broos. Great job man. GREAT JOB. 👊✊💪#AFCON2017 — Kassim 🇹🇿 (@Gosso_KC) 5 februari 2017

Broos the Boss 🎶🎵

Broos the Boss 🎶🎵 — #Pardonner 🙏 (@JuniorDjimeffo) 5 februari 2017

Papa @setoo9 merci pour le soutient force au CAMEROUN 🙌🏽🙌🏽🇨🇲🇨🇲🇨🇲🇨🇲🇨🇲🇨🇲🇨🇲🇨🇲🇨🇲🇨🇲 pic.twitter.com/iqsObHqvnn — ●Ty.Ndolè.Sign●🇨🇲 (@_stephanecombs) 5 februari 2017

Hugo Broos has been tactically astute throughout the tournament. No wonder he's been named the Belgium coach of the year on 4 occasions — Yussif Alhassan (@IamYussif) 5 februari 2017

Wanneer zullen we onze wijze grijze Hugo terugzien? En hoe gaan we hem ontvangen? #Broos #CAN2017 #Cameroun — Luc Kempen (@luckempen) 5 februari 2017

1920: le Baron Raoul Daufresne de La Chevalerie mène la 🇧🇪au titre olympique.

97 ans plus tard, l'entraîneur 🇧🇪Hugo Broos remporte la CAN. — Rodrigo Beenkens (@RoBeenkens) 5 februari 2017

Félicitation Coach Hugo broos très belle réponse 👏🏾 bravo. CamerounChampion🏆👏🏾 #C'estbeaulefoot🤗 — Habib Habibou (@HabibHabibou7) 5 februari 2017

De ontembare leeuwen van #Kameroen zijn kampioen van #Afrika! Hugo Broos gaat enkele dolle dagen tegemoet! #EGYCMR #afrikacup — Stijn Vercruysse (@vercrus) 5 februari 2017

Dikke duim 👍 Hugo Broos, @VDB_Sven Vandenbroeck en Gert Vandeurzen. Kampioenen van Afrika! 👏 — Tom Boudeweel (@tomboudeweel) 5 februari 2017