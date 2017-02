VIDEO: Boyata kopt Celtic richting titel: "Hij speelt briljant"

But it doesn't matter cause we signed boyata🍀🇮🇪😂 pic.twitter.com/2S5OvrvrYE — Steve (@Stephen_Taggart) 1 februari 2017

Dedryck Boyata is a happy man as he speaks to the media after tonight's win over @AberdeenFC pic.twitter.com/BfHnZlzqqp — Celtic Football Club (@celticfc) February 1, 2017

Dedryck Boyata scored his second goal in three games since returning to the side https://t.co/ROVwQGOVgR pic.twitter.com/Kbbk14euFI — #sultankokersblog (@Sultanhore) February 2, 2017