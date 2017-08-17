Gent laat Coulibaly voor zo'n 4 miljoen euro vertrekken naar Nantes

Coulibaly moet nog een medische keuring doorstaan. Zodra die test achter de rug is, is de transfer van AA Gent naar Nantes officieel in kannen en kruiken.

Coulibaly wordt volgende week 26. Hij werd onder gevormd in de jeugdopleiding van PSG. In 2014 belandde hij in ons land bij Charleroi. Sinds 2015 speelt hij voor AA Gent, waar hij nog een contract had tot 2019.