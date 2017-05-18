Kompany: "Anderlecht kampioen! Het blijft een supergevoel"

Vincent Kompany pakte 2 titels met Anderlecht.

do 18/05/2017 - 22:45 Eens Anderlecht, altijd Anderlecht. Oud-spelers wensen de kersverse landskampioen met de 34e Belgische titel. "Het blijft een supergevoel", tweet Vincent Kompany. "Kampioen is kampioen", vindt Silvio Proto.

