Engeland zonder Hart, Smalling en Wilshere naar het WK

Joe Hart was drie grote toernooien de nummer 1 in doel bij "The Three Lions", maar zal er niet bij zijn in Rusland. De voorkeur van Southgate gaat uit naar Jack Butland, Jordan Pickford en Nick Pope, die allen nog nooit een groot toernooi speelden.
Tottenham is de hofleverancier in de selectie. De Spurs leveren met Rose, Trippier, Dier, Alli en Kane maar liefst vijf spelers. Stadsgenoten Manchester United en Manchester City zien elk 4 Engelsen naar het WK gaan.
Opvallend: de 23 geselecteerden zijn allemaal actief in de Premier League. Enkele "grote namen" die er niet bij zijn: Chris Smalling, Ryan Bertrand, Luke Shaw, Theo Walcott en Daniel Sturridge.
Ook Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is door een blessure afwezig, zijn ploegmakker bij Liverpool Trent Alexander-Arnold mag wel mee naar Rusland.
Engeland speelt op het WK tegen de Rode Duivels. De twee ploegen kijken elkaar in de ogen op 28 juni in Kaliningrad.
De 23 Engelsen:
- Doelmannen: Jack Butland (Stoke City), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley).
- Verdedigers: John Stones (Manchester City), Harry Maguire (Leicester City), Phil Jones (Manchester Utd), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Ashley Young (Manchester Utd), Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool).
- Middenvelders: Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur), Jesse Lingard (Manchester Utd), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea), Fabian Delph (Manchester City).
- Aanvallers: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Jamie Vardy (Leicester City), Marcus Rashford (Manchester Utd), Danny Welbeck (Arsenal)
De Engelse voetbalbond kondigde de selectie aan met een leuk filmpje:
For the nation, by the nation. The #ThreeLions’ official @FIFAWorldCup squad announcement. pic.twitter.com/YecUWPUZfJ— England (@England) 16 mei 2018
De Engelse spelers reageren op hun selectie:
Maybe this picture said I was gonna live my dream and go to a World Cup... dreams do come true 👀😊🤘🏾🦁 pic.twitter.com/kSM8VORdp0— Ashley Young (@youngy18) May 16, 2018
The one call you don’t want to miss!!...🤔😏 #WC2018 pic.twitter.com/thH8CvavWA— Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) May 16, 2018
After years of you standing on the touch line in the cold and rain, Mum we're off to the World Cup! 🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/JOCj5oBCtN— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) 16 mei 2018
2 years ago watching @England in France with my mates. Now on the plane to Russia. How things have changed. #AlwaysBelieve 🦁🦁🦁🏴🇷🇺 pic.twitter.com/k3i7lpgRG8— Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) May 16, 2018
Privilege and an honour to be selected for @england to go to the #WC2018 in Russia!! Cannot wait to get out there and do the fans proud! Let’s do this!! #ThreeLions 🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/d6UuqReUe7— Danny Welbeck (@DannyWelbeck) May 16, 2018
Amazing feeling to be named in the @England squad, for this summers World Cup in Russia!! #DreamsIntoReality #GodIsGood pic.twitter.com/JXpw8yzp9o— Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) May 16, 2018
An honour to be named in the @England squad. Can't wait for my first World Cup and to meet up with the lads. We will give it our all 🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/BEZJJki7Sv— Kieran Trippier (@trippier2) May 16, 2018
Dreamt of going to a World Cup since I was a kid. Today that dream come true, an honour to represent the 3 Lions this summer! 🦁 @England pic.twitter.com/e6c8agtVar— Trent Arnold (@trentaa98) 16 mei 2018
What an honour! No words to describe the feeling right now..... Can’t wait to get going! See you in Russia 🏴 🦁🦁🦁— Jamie Vardy (@vardy7) May 16, 2018
It's an honour to be named in the England squad for the World Cup. It's a dream come true! Get me to Russia!! 🦁⚽️ #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/D8EjN8z5EI— Dele (@dele_official) May 16, 2018