Engeland zonder Hart, Smalling en Wilshere naar het WK

Smalling in duel met Kane, die er wel bij is in Rusland.

wo 16/05/2018 - 15:21 Gareth Southgate heeft zijn selectie bekendgemaakt voor het WK voetbal in Rusland. De Engelse bondscoach had weinig verrassingen in huis. Joe Hart, Chris Smalling en Jack Wilshere, drie ervaren rotten, zijn er niet bij.

Joe Hart was drie grote toernooien de nummer 1 in doel bij "The Three Lions", maar zal er niet bij zijn in Rusland. De voorkeur van Southgate gaat uit naar Jack Butland, Jordan Pickford en Nick Pope, die allen nog nooit een groot toernooi speelden.

Tottenham is de hofleverancier in de selectie. De Spurs leveren met Rose, Trippier, Dier, Alli en Kane maar liefst vijf spelers. Stadsgenoten Manchester United en Manchester City zien elk 4 Engelsen naar het WK gaan.

Opvallend: de 23 geselecteerden zijn allemaal actief in de Premier League. Enkele "grote namen" die er niet bij zijn: Chris Smalling, Ryan Bertrand, Luke Shaw, Theo Walcott en Daniel Sturridge.

Ook Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is door een blessure afwezig, zijn ploegmakker bij Liverpool Trent Alexander-Arnold mag wel mee naar Rusland.

Engeland speelt op het WK tegen de Rode Duivels. De twee ploegen kijken elkaar in de ogen op 28 juni in Kaliningrad.

De 23 Engelsen:

  • Doelmannen: Jack Butland (Stoke City), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley).
  • Verdedigers: John Stones (Manchester City), Harry Maguire (Leicester City), Phil Jones (Manchester Utd), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Ashley Young (Manchester Utd), Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool).
  • Middenvelders: Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur), Jesse Lingard (Manchester Utd), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea), Fabian Delph (Manchester City).
  • Aanvallers: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Jamie Vardy (Leicester City), Marcus Rashford (Manchester Utd), Danny Welbeck (Arsenal)

De Engelse voetbalbond kondigde de selectie aan met een leuk filmpje:

De Engelse spelers reageren op hun selectie: