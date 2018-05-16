Engeland zonder Hart, Smalling en Wilshere naar het WK

Maybe this picture said I was gonna live my dream and go to a World Cup... dreams do come true 👀😊🤘🏾🦁 pic.twitter.com/kSM8VORdp0 — Ashley Young (@youngy18) May 16, 2018

The one call you don’t want to miss!!...🤔😏 #WC2018 pic.twitter.com/thH8CvavWA — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) May 16, 2018

After years of you standing on the touch line in the cold and rain, Mum we're off to the World Cup! 🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/JOCj5oBCtN — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) 16 mei 2018

2 years ago watching @England in France with my mates. Now on the plane to Russia. How things have changed. #AlwaysBelieve 🦁🦁🦁🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇷🇺 pic.twitter.com/k3i7lpgRG8 — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) May 16, 2018

Privilege and an honour to be selected for @england to go to the #WC2018 in Russia!! Cannot wait to get out there and do the fans proud! Let’s do this!! #ThreeLions 🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/d6UuqReUe7 — Danny Welbeck (@DannyWelbeck) May 16, 2018

Amazing feeling to be named in the @England squad, for this summers World Cup in Russia!! #DreamsIntoReality #GodIsGood pic.twitter.com/JXpw8yzp9o — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) May 16, 2018

An honour to be named in the @England squad. Can't wait for my first World Cup and to meet up with the lads. We will give it our all 🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/BEZJJki7Sv — Kieran Trippier (@trippier2) May 16, 2018

Dreamt of going to a World Cup since I was a kid. Today that dream come true, an honour to represent the 3 Lions this summer! 🦁 @England pic.twitter.com/e6c8agtVar — Trent Arnold (@trentaa98) 16 mei 2018

What an honour! No words to describe the feeling right now..... Can’t wait to get going! See you in Russia 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🦁🦁🦁 — Jamie Vardy (@vardy7) May 16, 2018