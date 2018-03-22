Bale vrolijkt debuut Giggs op met hattrick en is nu Welsh topschutter

Ian Rush, voormalig aanvaller van Liverpool, is zijn topschutterstitel bij Wales kwijt. Gareth Bale vertolkte een glansrol in een oefenduel tegen China: hij scoorde een hattrick in de 6-0-overwinning en zit nu aan 29 doelpunten in 69 interlands.
De ruime overwinning is een boost voor Ryan Giggs, die de supporters probeert te overtuigen als bondscoach. De voormalige ster van Manchester United was naar eigen zeggen "nog nooit zo zenuwachtig voor een wedstrijd". Een vijfsterrenprestatie van sterspeler Bale is op zo'n moment meer dan welkom.
