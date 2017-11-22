Ryan: "Postecoglou heeft laten zien dat Australiërs ook kunnen voetballen"

"Ik kan je niet genoeg bedanken Ange"
Ange Postecoglou (52) stapte gisteren op als bondscoach van Australië. Hij kwalificeerde zich met de Socceroos wel voor het WK, maar liet weten ermee op te houden omdat het bondscoachschap "persoonlijk en professioneel te veel had geëist".
Mathew Ryan, zijn doelman bij Australië en ex-speler van Club Brugge en Racing Genk kroop in zijn pen om Postecoglou te bedanken. "Ik ben geschokt door dit nieuws en heel droevig dat ons avontuur hier eindigt", laat hij weten op Twitter en Instagram.
"Ik kan je niet genoeg bedanken voor de erfenis die je het Australische voetbal hebt nagelaten en de bijdrage die je hebt geleverd. Je hebt aan de wereld laten zien dat Australiërs ook kunnen voetballen en daar ben je nooit mee gestopt. Bedankt om mij bij dat project te betrekken."
"Je stopt zoals het past met een nieuwe triomf door ons te kwalificeren voor het WK. Bedankt dat je ons land de kans geeft om ons opnieuw te meten met de wereld. Ik kan niet wachten om dat in juni te doen. Bedankt Ange", concludeert het sluitstuk van Brighton & Hove Albion.
De Instagram van Mat Ryan:
Shocked is an understatement when the news broke today. Saddened that the journey ends here. I can’t thank you enough for the legacy you have left and contribution to Australian football. A contribution that has created many life long memories along the way through our successes as a nation. You set out to change the perception that Australia and Australians can play football and from the first day until the last you never swayed from doing that. Thank you for including me in that project and there hasn’t been a day gone by where I have not been grateful for the opportunity to represent our great nation. Finally was only fitting you finished with another triumph in successfully qualifying us for another World Cup, thanks for giving our nation an opportunity to go take on the world again and can’t wait for next June to do exactly that. #thanksange