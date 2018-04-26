De Mexicanen van Chivas winnen de Amerikaanse Champions League

Feest bij Chivas.

do 26/04/2018 - 07:17 Het Mexicaanse Chivas Guadalajara heeft in een penaltyreeks de CONCACAF-Champions League gewonnen. Chivas is de 10e Mexicaanse eindwinnaar in 10 edities van dit prestigieuze toernooi. Toronto FC ging na winst in de return voor de bijl met penalty's.

Na een 1-2-nederlaag in de heenwedstrijd wist Toronto, vorig jaar de kampioen van de Amerikaanse competitie MLS, dat het geen eitje zou worden om de Champions League van de CONCACAF (de voetbalbond van Noord- en Centraal-Amrika en de Caraïben) binnen te halen.

Na de vroege 1-0 van Pineda voor Chivas leek het kalf helemaal verdronken voor Toronto, maar de Canadezen gaven de moed niet op. Na slap Mexicaans verdedigen kon Altidore iets voorbij halfweg de eerste helft van dichtbij de gelijkmaker tegen het net tikken.

Net voor de rust toverde Giovinco een heerlijk nummertje uit zijn schoenen. De Italiaanse ex-aanvaller van Parma en Juventus hield de bal met enkele korte en handige tikjes dicht aan zijn voet en vloerde zijn bewaker en de Mexicaanse doelman met een krachtig schot in de korte hoek, 1-2.

In de tweede helft ging de strijd gelijk op, met de betere kansen voor de bezoekers. Maar Toronto, met ex-Bruggeling Victor Vazquez in de basis, kreeg de bal niet in het mandje en kreeg de rekening gepresenteerd in de strafschoppenreeks. De Mexicanen waren dodelijk efficiënt, terwijl Toronto 2 missers liet optekenen.

Winnaars CONCACAF-Champions League

jaar finale uitslag
2009 Atlante (Mex) 2-0 en 0-0
2010 Pachuca (Mex) 1-2 en 1-0
2011 Monterrey (Mex) 2-2 en 1-0
2012 Monterrey (Mex) 2-0 en 1-2
2013 Monterrey (Mex) 0-0 en 4-2
2014 Cruz Azul (Mex) 0-0 en 1-1
2015 Club America (Mex) 1-1 en 4-2
2016 Club America (Mex) 2-0 en 2-1
2017 Pachuca (Mex) 1-1 en 1-0
2018 Chivas (Mex) 1-2 en 1-2

