De Mexicanen van Chivas winnen de Amerikaanse Champions League

Na een 1-2-nederlaag in de heenwedstrijd wist Toronto, vorig jaar de kampioen van de Amerikaanse competitie MLS, dat het geen eitje zou worden om de Champions League van de CONCACAF (de voetbalbond van Noord- en Centraal-Amrika en de Caraïben) binnen te halen.
Na de vroege 1-0 van Pineda voor Chivas leek het kalf helemaal verdronken voor Toronto, maar de Canadezen gaven de moed niet op. Na slap Mexicaans verdedigen kon Altidore iets voorbij halfweg de eerste helft van dichtbij de gelijkmaker tegen het net tikken.
Net voor de rust toverde Giovinco een heerlijk nummertje uit zijn schoenen. De Italiaanse ex-aanvaller van Parma en Juventus hield de bal met enkele korte en handige tikjes dicht aan zijn voet en vloerde zijn bewaker en de Mexicaanse doelman met een krachtig schot in de korte hoek, 1-2.
In de tweede helft ging de strijd gelijk op, met de betere kansen voor de bezoekers. Maar Toronto, met ex-Bruggeling Victor Vazquez in de basis, kreeg de bal niet in het mandje en kreeg de rekening gepresenteerd in de strafschoppenreeks. De Mexicanen waren dodelijk efficiënt, terwijl Toronto 2 missers liet optekenen.
Winnaars CONCACAF-Champions League
|jaar
|finale
|uitslag
|2009
|Atlante (Mex)
|2-0 en 0-0
|2010
|Pachuca (Mex)
|1-2 en 1-0
|2011
|Monterrey (Mex)
|2-2 en 1-0
|2012
|Monterrey (Mex)
|2-0 en 1-2
|2013
|Monterrey (Mex)
|0-0 en 4-2
|2014
|Cruz Azul (Mex)
|0-0 en 1-1
|2015
|Club America (Mex)
|1-1 en 4-2
|2016
|Club America (Mex)
|2-0 en 2-1
|2017
|Pachuca (Mex)
|1-1 en 1-0
|2018
|Chivas (Mex)
|1-2 en 1-2
De 1-1 en 1-2 van Toronto:
Who else but @JozyAltidore? A massive goal in his 100th appearance for the club#TFCLive | #CVGvTOR | #SCCL2018 pic.twitter.com/j9fwtPCAIJ— Toronto FC (@torontofc) 26 april 2018
Can’t have one without the other. Sebastian Giovinco does what he does best.#TFCLive | #CVGvTOR | #SCCL2018 pic.twitter.com/kiPopw2LpK— Toronto FC (@torontofc) 26 april 2018
Samenvatting:
Enkele spelfases in video:
.@RocketLeague Replay 3’ Isaac Brizuela sent in a cross from the right for Pizarro who sent it over the crossbar of the @torontofc goal with a header #SCCL2018 pic.twitter.com/LR9cJdZbFH— THE CHAMPIONS (@TheChampions) 26 april 2018
.@RocketLeague Replay 10´ @torontofc close! Cota comes off his line and manages to snuff out Altidore’s shot #SCCL2018. pic.twitter.com/6N5sultctW— THE CHAMPIONS (@TheChampions) 26 april 2018
.@RocketLeague Replayl! 44' Giovinco collects a pass from Delgado and fires in past Cota. For Giovinco 4 goal in #SCCL2018. pic.twitter.com/86bqxYGwaW— THE CHAMPIONS (@TheChampions) 26 april 2018
.@RocketLeague Replay 62' Hard-struck right-footed shot from Godinez hits the post #SCCL2018. pic.twitter.com/BYc1U85VpR— THE CHAMPIONS (@TheChampions) 26 april 2018
Angel ZALDIVAR of @Chivas scored the @RocketLeague Goal of the Game against @torontofc | #SCCL2018 pic.twitter.com/oYJ4dD4ByF— THE CHAMPIONS (@TheChampions) 26 april 2018
Statistieken:
Final Stats Chivas | @Chivas v @torontofc #SCCL2018 #TheChampions pic.twitter.com/1oHypkYkji— THE CHAMPIONS (@TheChampions) 26 april 2018
Final Stats @Torontofc #SCCL2018 #TheChampions pic.twitter.com/LI7ZKYG4kY— THE CHAMPIONS (@TheChampions) 26 april 2018
Nog enkele prijzen:
Thanks to his excellent performances throughout the 2018 @ScotiabankFC CONCACAF Champions League @torontofc’s Sebastian Giovinco earned the— THE CHAMPIONS (@TheChampions) 26 april 2018
Scotiabank Golden Ball award #SCCL2018. pic.twitter.com/F3hnB0GRbO
.@torontofc midfielder Jonathan Osorio earned the Golden Boot— THE CHAMPIONS (@TheChampions) 26 april 2018
award after finishing as the top scorer in the 2018 @ScotiabankFC CONCACAF Champions League
with four goals #SCCL2018. pic.twitter.com/Wp1RtQqTRQ
Rodolfo Cota of @Chivas was named winner of the 2018 @Allstate CONCACAF Champions League’s Golden Glove award #SCCL2018. pic.twitter.com/1w3Ph1h1Tg— THE CHAMPIONS (@TheChampions) 26 april 2018