Gouden Bal: De Bruyne en Mertens bij 30 genomineerden, volgen nog Belgen?

  • Dries Mertens maakt het mooie weer in de spits bij Napoli.

ma 09/10/2017 - 14:15 In de loop van de dag maakt het Franse tijdschrift France Football de 30 genomineerden bekend voor zijn Gouden Bal. Dries Mertens kwam als een van de eerste namen uit de bus, later werd ook Kevin De Bruyne gelost. Om 19.15u kennen we alle kanshebbers. Op 18 december wordt de laureaat uitgeroepen.

De Ballon d'Or beloont de beste speler op de Europese velden. Van 2010 tot en met 2015 was de trofee een samenwerking tussen France Football en FIFA, waarbij de beste speler van de wereld werd bekroond, maar sinds 2016 ging de prijs terug naar zijn oorsprong.

France Football lost vandaag de 30 kanshebbers mondjesmaat. Dries Mertens zat om 12u, samen met onder meer Luis Suarez, bij de eerste lichting. Kevin De Bruyne werd om 14u gelost. Om 19.15u kennen we de laatste 5 uitverkorenen.

Het zijn uitsluitend journalisten wereldwijd die mogen stemmen. Vorig jaar was Kevin De Bruyne de enige Belgische genomineerde. Lionel Messi won de Gouden Bal 5 keer (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015), titelhouder Cristiano Ronaldo 4 keer (2008, 2013, 2014, 2016).

Tweets over Belgen:

Genomineerden van France Football: