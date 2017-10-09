Gouden Bal: De Bruyne en Mertens bij 30 genomineerden, volgen nog Belgen?

De Ballon d'Or beloont de beste speler op de Europese velden. Van 2010 tot en met 2015 was de trofee een samenwerking tussen France Football en FIFA, waarbij de beste speler van de wereld werd bekroond, maar sinds 2016 ging de prijs terug naar zijn oorsprong.
France Football lost vandaag de 30 kanshebbers mondjesmaat. Dries Mertens zat om 12u, samen met onder meer Luis Suarez, bij de eerste lichting. Kevin De Bruyne werd om 14u gelost. Om 19.15u kennen we de laatste 5 uitverkorenen.
Het zijn uitsluitend journalisten wereldwijd die mogen stemmen. Vorig jaar was Kevin De Bruyne de enige Belgische genomineerde. Lionel Messi won de Gouden Bal 5 keer (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015), titelhouder Cristiano Ronaldo 4 keer (2008, 2013, 2014, 2016).
Tweets over Belgen:
Nominee for the 2017 Ballon d'Or France Football (list of 30) : Dries Mertens #ballondor pic.twitter.com/E7IiXYFcHj— France Football (@francefootball) 9 oktober 2017
Nominee for the 2017 Ballon d'Or France Football (list of 30) : Kevin De Bruyne #ballondor pic.twitter.com/KFTnMFHM4x— France Football (@francefootball) 9 oktober 2017
Genomineerden van France Football:
The next 5 nominees for the 2017 Ballon d'Or France Football : Suarez, Ramos, Oblak, Coutinho, Mertens #ballondor pic.twitter.com/7XCOGGOmed— France Football (@francefootball) 9 oktober 2017
The first 5 nominees for the 2017 Ballon d'Or France Football : Neymar, Luka Modrić, Paulo Dybala, Marcelo, N’Golo Kanté #ballondor pic.twitter.com/QnyakD9bhw— France Football (@francefootball) 9 oktober 2017