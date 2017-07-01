Video: Ronaldinho schittert nog een keer in Barcelona-shirt (maar verliest wel)

  • Ronaldinho was de ster van de avond.

Ronaldinho was de ster van de avond.

vr 30/06/2017 - 23:47 Barcelona en Manchester United namen het tegen elkaar op in een wedstrijd voor het goede doel. Niet de huidige kern van de clubs, maar enkele legendes trokken hun schoenen nog eens aan. En dat leverde een avond vol hoogtepunten op. Vooral het optreden van Ronaldinho werd gesmaakt in Camp Nou.

Puur genieten: Ronaldinho is het voetballen nog niet verleerd

De Braziliaan wordt ook nog op handen gedragen in Barcelona:

Manchester United won de partij wel met 1-3

Barcelona verwende de supporters in Camp Nou, maar het was United dat met de zege ging lopen. Blomqvist, Poborsky en Yorke zorgden voor de doelpunten. Op twee september kunnen de Barcelona-legendes revanche nemen in Manchester.

 

De elftallen

Barcelona: Angoy, Nadal, Belleti, Edmilson, Goiko, Mendieta, Davids, Rivaldo, Giuly, Simao, Ronaldinho

Manchester United: Van der Gouw, Brown, Johnsen, Silvestre, Park, Poborsky, Smith, Djordjic, Blomqvist, Yorke, Saha