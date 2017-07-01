Video: Ronaldinho schittert nog een keer in Barcelona-shirt (maar verliest wel)

Puur genieten: Ronaldinho is het voetballen nog niet verleerd
De Braziliaan wordt ook nog op handen gedragen in Barcelona:
Manchester United won de partij wel met 1-3
Barcelona verwende de supporters in Camp Nou, maar het was United dat met de zege ging lopen. Blomqvist, Poborsky en Yorke zorgden voor de doelpunten. Op twee september kunnen de Barcelona-legendes revanche nemen in Manchester.
De elftallen
Barcelona: Angoy, Nadal, Belleti, Edmilson, Goiko, Mendieta, Davids, Rivaldo, Giuly, Simao, Ronaldinho
Manchester United: Van der Gouw, Brown, Johnsen, Silvestre, Park, Poborsky, Smith, Djordjic, Blomqvist, Yorke, Saha