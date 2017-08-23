Tennisster Simona Halep waagt zich op honkbalterrein

wo 23/08/2017 - 08:13 Maandag gaat de in New York US Open van start. Naast de terreinen van het grandslamtoernooi ligt het honkbalstadion van de New York Mets. Simona Halep, de nummer 2 van het vrouwentennis, mocht er vannacht een balletje gooien.

Simona Halep mocht het terrein op voor de wedstrijd tussen de New York Mets en de Arizona Diamondbacks. Ze mocht een balletje gooien richting catcher Kevin Plawecki. Net iets te kort, maar de bal belandde wel in de handschoen van de Mets-speler.

@simonahalep throws out the first pitch ⚾️😀with the @mets

Simona Halep bracht de New York Mets geen geluk. Ze verloren in eigen huis van de Arizona Diamondbacks.