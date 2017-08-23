Tennisster Simona Halep waagt zich op honkbalterrein

@simonahalep throws out the first pitch ⚾️😀with the @mets Een bericht gedeeld door WTA (@wta) op 22 Aug 2017 om 4:57 PDT

Thank you to the @Mets for inviting me to throw the 1st pitch for tonights game 😍. A pleasure to meet @You_Found_Nimmo & the team ⚾️⚾️ pic.twitter.com/bqhQ84OzKi — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) 22 augustus 2017

Coach @darren_cahill helped @Simona_Halep get ready to throw the first pitch at the @Mets game tonight before the @usopen begins next week. pic.twitter.com/fLdYXnidjs — Andrew Eichenholz (@andrewikesports) 22 augustus 2017